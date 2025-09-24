‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Season 1 on OTT: When and where to watch, full cast and plot details

NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiered on September 4 on Paramount+ with a 10-episode first season. The series reunites Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, now raising their daughter in Paris.
On September 4, the show had its premiered the first three episodes of the show.
The highly anticipated NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, premiered on Thursday, September 4, exclusively on Paramount+. The first three episodes dropped on launch day, followed by weekly releases each Thursday until the season finale on October 23. The first season will feature a total of 10 episodes.
The drama sees Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise their iconic roles as Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo and Ziva David. The series follows the pair, now raising their daughter Tali (played by Isla Gie) in Paris.
Their lives take a dangerous turn when Tony’s security company comes under attack from unknown forces, forcing the family to flee across Europe while trying to uncover who is behind the threat.
The show will stream exclusively on Paramount+, with two subscription options available: the standard plan with adverts for $7.99 per month ( ₹709.18) or the premium ad-free plan for $12.99 per month ( ₹1,152.97).
Paramount has confirmed the following cast members for season one:
Cote de Pablo as Ziva David
Michael Weatherly as Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo
Isla Gie as Tali DiNozzo, their daughter
Amita Suman as Claudette, Chief Technical Officer at Tony’s firm
Maximilian Osinski as Boris, a skilled hacker
Lara Rossi as Sophie, an ally with Special Air Service training
Nassima Benchicou as Martine, a former French intelligence agent
Terence Maynard as Dr Lang, Ziva’s therapist
Julian Ovenden as Jonah, an Interpol agent
James D’Arcy as Henry, another Interpol agent
The NCIS franchise, which began in 2003 as a spin-off of ‘JAG’, has become one of the longest-running crime dramas on television. Known for its mix of military cases, team camaraderie, and international intrigue, it has spawned multiple spin-offs including ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’, ‘NCIS: New Orleans’, and ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’.
‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ marks the latest expansion of the universe, reuniting two of the most beloved characters whose on-again, off-again relationship kept fans hooked for years.
With high stakes, family drama, and a European backdrop, the new series is set to offer a fresh yet familiar twist for long-time viewers.
