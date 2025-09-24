‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Season 1 on OTT: When and where to watch, full cast and plot details

NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiered on September 4 on Paramount+ with a 10-episode first season. The series reunites Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, now raising their daughter in Paris.

On September 4, the show had its premiered the first three episodes of the show.

When will the spin-off air? The highly anticipated NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, premiered on Thursday, September 4, exclusively on Paramount+. The first three episodes dropped on launch day, followed by weekly releases each Thursday until the season finale on October 23. The first season will feature a total of 10 episodes.

What is the series about? The drama sees Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise their iconic roles as Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo and Ziva David. The series follows the pair, now raising their daughter Tali (played by Isla Gie) in Paris.

Their lives take a dangerous turn when Tony’s security company comes under attack from unknown forces, forcing the family to flee across Europe while trying to uncover who is behind the threat.

How to watch The show will stream exclusively on Paramount+, with two subscription options available: the standard plan with adverts for $7.99 per month ( ₹709.18) or the premium ad-free plan for $12.99 per month ( ₹1,152.97).

Meet the Cast of ‘Tony and Ziva’ Paramount has confirmed the following cast members for season one:

Cote de Pablo as Ziva David

Michael Weatherly as Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo

Isla Gie as Tali DiNozzo, their daughter

Amita Suman as Claudette, Chief Technical Officer at Tony’s firm

Maximilian Osinski as Boris, a skilled hacker

Lara Rossi as Sophie, an ally with Special Air Service training

Nassima Benchicou as Martine, a former French intelligence agent

Terence Maynard as Dr Lang, Ziva’s therapist

Julian Ovenden as Jonah, an Interpol agent

James D’Arcy as Henry, another Interpol agent

A new chapter in the NCIS universe The NCIS franchise, which began in 2003 as a spin-off of ‘JAG’, has become one of the longest-running crime dramas on television. Known for its mix of military cases, team camaraderie, and international intrigue, it has spawned multiple spin-offs including ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’, ‘NCIS: New Orleans’, and ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’.

‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ marks the latest expansion of the universe, reuniting two of the most beloved characters whose on-again, off-again relationship kept fans hooked for years.