Neil Diamond’s wife Katie shares secret of their 14-year marriage as singer celebrates love, music and family

Neil Diamond may have famously sung about being a “Solitary Man”, but the legendary singer’s real life tells a very different story. Married to talent manager Kate Diamond for nearly 14 years, the 84-year-old icon continues to share a partnership rooted in friendship, mutual respect and a shared love of music.

Neil Diamond on his marriage with wife Katie Speaking at the New York City premiere of Song Sung Blue on Thursday, December 11, Kate reflected on what has sustained their marriage over the years.

"We're best friends, and we really support each other. We lift each other up, and through thick and thin, through sickness and health, we really live it. And I think that that’s the secret," she told PEOPLE.

She also revealed that another milestone is around the corner.

"And it's our 14th wedding anniversary coming up in April," she added.

When asked how the couple plan to celebrate, Kate said there was no single grand plan in mind.

“I mean, every day we try to make it special and celebrate every day.”

Appropriately, it was music that first brought the two together. In 2007, Kate was working with Irving Azoff, Neil’s then-manager, and persuaded him to let her take on the singer’s account. Her admiration for Neil’s catalogue — including classics such as Sweet Caroline and Holy Holy — soon turned into something deeper.

Their relationship grew gradually, with Kate initially wary of crossing professional boundaries.

“Part of me said, ‘Don’t get involved; he’s a client,’ ” she told Parade in 2012. “There are a lot of complications for a lot of reasons. But our chemistry grew into something that couldn’t be denied.”

Neil, too, has spoken candidly about how the romance unfolded. Focused primarily on his work at the time, he admitted he did not see Kate romantically at first.

“We kind of fell in love, slowly,” he told The Telegraph. "She wove her way into my heart, and I think she’s a great person. I realized that I was in love with her.”

The singer announced their engagement in September 2011 with a heartfelt message on Twitter (now X),"Good news coming from sunny LA/ and you're the first I want to tell/ Katie & I just got engaged/ and I hope you wish us well."

They married at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 21, 2012, with Kate becoming, as she later described herself, “a proud stepmom” to Neil’s four children — daughters Marjorie and Elyn, and sons Jesse and Micah — from his previous marriages.

Neil has often spoken about how transformative marriage has been for him.

“I don’t want to end this whole fabulous journey alone,” he told Parade in 2012. “I want someone by my side who I love and who loves me. I’ve finally found somebody who’s up to the task of being my wife, because I’m very … high-maintenance.”

He added: “I think I’m probably the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

Their bond has also influenced Neil’s music. Kate served as a creative muse on his 2014 album Melody Road, with the singer later revealing how her presence shaped the songwriting process.

“I had a woman I was in love with in the picture, and just being with her and having her around me inspired me to stay with it,” he told News Corp Australia Network, speaking about the track Art of Love.

Years later, Kate remains deeply moved by Neil’s work. At the premiere of Song Sung Blue — a film inspired by real-life couple Mike and Claire Sardina, founders of a Neil Diamond tribute band — she recalled being overwhelmed by Kate Hudson’s rendition of I’ve Been This Way Before.

"When she sang it, I was sobbing," Kate said. "It brought me to tears. It is such a beautiful song."

Song Sung Blue is set to release in theatres on December 25.