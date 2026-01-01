Netflix crashes as Stranger Things season 5 finale drops: Fans erupt with anger on social media

It has been only a few minutes since the beloved show, Stranger Things Season 5 finale premiered on Netflix worldwide. Amid this, users report a Netflix outage on social media.

Stranger Things Season 5 finale drops on Netflix Stranger Things Season 5 finale was released on the streaming platform on Wednesday at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. For Indian fans, the episode went live on Netflix at 6:30 am IST, as part of the show's global rollout schedule.

Netflix crashes after Stranger Things Season 5 finale release Soon after, users began reporting the website crash.

A fan took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “I swear @Netflix, if your app doesn’t start working RIGHT NOW… I’ve been waiting for Hours for the #StrangerThings finale and it decides to crash TODAY?”

“Ok @netflix — if you buffer or your servers crash in the next 2.5 hours we’re gonna have a big problem…. Step up,” posted another fan.

One more wrote, “Guys more than f***ing 7 mins still it is not opening Netflix crash Stranger Things finale (sic).”

Someone else shared, “Netflix is down... Honestly should've seen that coming (sic).”

See posts here:

According to Downdetector, outages reported by users spiked between 6:22 am and 6:37 am in India.

Stranger Things Season 5 finale: Episode title, runtime, cast It is the concluding episode of the hit franchise. Titled as The Rightside Up, the chapter 8 comes with a runtime of 2 hours 8 minutes. It is the longest episode of the show ever.

Stranger Things 5 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).