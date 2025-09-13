Netflix new releases for September 15–21: Call the Midwife, S.W.A.T., Black Rabbit, Bollywood series and more

Netflix has fresh TV and movie arrivals lined up for release between September 15 and September 21, 2025. Fans will see fresh seasons of long-running favorites alongside original dramas making their debut. Among the ones topping the list include Call the Midwife Season 14, S.W.A.T. Season 8, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, as well as the thriller miniseries Black Rabbit.

The week kicks off on Monday, September 15, with Call the Midwife. The BBC period drama returns with its fourteenth season, following nurse-midwives in London’s East End during the late 1950s. The series has built a steady following over the years for its mix of heartfelt storytelling and social commentary.

That same day, S.W.A.T. Season 8 joins the OTT platform. The action series tracks Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and his elite team as they battle high-stakes crime across Los Angeles. Expect the usual blend of tactical showdowns and personal dilemmas that test the unit’s limits.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Black Rabbit land midweek On Thursday, September 18, Netflix debuts The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The drama follows outsider Aasmaan Singh as he fights to carve out a place in the film industry. With ambition driving him forward and his family standing close, the series dives into the cutthroat world behind the cameras.

Also arriving on the same day is Black Rabbit. The limited series centers on a New York nightclub owner whose life unravels when his estranged brother resurfaces. Their reunion sets off a chain of trouble that drags him toward the city’s criminal underworld.

For fans looking to fill the gaps between premieres, several other titles are also landing.

Nashville Seasons 1–6 will be available starting September 15. Comedy series 1670 returns with a second season September 17, alongside reality titles like Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen and Next Gen Chef. September 18 also brings Platonic and Same Day with Someone. The week closes out on September 19 with thriller Billionaires’ Bunker, horror pick Haunted Hotel, rom-com She Said Maybe, and supernatural feature Cobweb.

