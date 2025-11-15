Netflix’s The Beast in Me episodes, cast, characters and more: All you need to know

The Beast in Me, Netflix’s all-new limited series, premiered on Thursday, November 13. In the eight-part series, award-winning author Aggie Wiggs, played by Claire Danes, moves away from public life since the death of her young son.

Wiggs, a Pulitzer Prize–winning memoirist living in the small town of Oyster Bay, later finds out an unlikely topic for a new book when the house next door is purchased by a famed and formidable real estate mogul, Nile Jarvis (played by Matthew Rhys).

Talking about her character, Danes told Netflix’s Tudum, “Aggie has these contrasting qualities, because I think she is very controlled and contained and hyper-analytical and cerebral. But she does also have these visceral, animalistic urges. Playing with that got to be fun, when I started to become more comfortable with those contrasts.”

Danes also serves as executive producer of the series, which is created, written and executive produced by Gabe Rotter, Deadline reported. Apart from Danes and Rhys, guest stars include Jonathan Banks, David Lyons, Tim Guinee, Hettienne Park, Deidre O’Connell, Aleyse Shannon, Will Brill, Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Amir Arison and Julie Ann Emery.

The Beast in Me: Full list of characters Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs

Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis

Brittany Snow plays Nina Jarvis, Nile’s current wife

Natalie Morales plays Shelley, Aggie’s ex-wife and the mother of their son, Cooper

Jonathan Banks plays Martin Jarvis, Nile’s father and a real estate tycoon

David Lyons plays Brian Abbott, an FBI agent

Hettienne Park plays Agent Erica Breton, an FBI colleague of Brian Abbott’s

Deirdre O’Connell plays Carol, Aggie’s book editor and close friend

The Beast in Me: Episode titles As per Newsweek, here are the names for all the episodes of The Beast in Me.

Episode 1: Sick Puppy

Episode 2: Just Don't Want to Be Lonely

Episode 3: Elephant in the Room

Episode 4: Thanatos

Episode 5: Bacchanal

Episode 6: The Beast and Me

Episode 7: Ghosts

Episode 8: The Last Word.

FAQs What is The Beast in Me? The Beast in Me is a new mini-series on Netflix.

When did The Beast in Me premiere on Netflix? The Beast in Me came out on November 13.