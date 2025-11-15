Netflix’s The Beast in Me episodes, cast, characters and more: All you need to know

The Beast in Me, Netflix’s all-new limited series, premiered on Thursday, November 13. In the eight-part series, award-winning author Aggie Wiggs, played by Claire Danes, moves away from public life since the death of her young son.
Wiggs, a Pulitzer Prize–winning memoirist living in the small town of Oyster Bay, later finds out an unlikely topic for a new book when the house next door is purchased by a famed and formidable real estate mogul, Nile Jarvis (played by Matthew Rhys).
Talking about her character, Danes told Netflix’s Tudum, “Aggie has these contrasting qualities, because I think she is very controlled and contained and hyper-analytical and cerebral. But she does also have these visceral, animalistic urges. Playing with that got to be fun, when I started to become more comfortable with those contrasts.”
Danes also serves as executive producer of the series, which is created, written and executive produced by Gabe Rotter, Deadline reported. Apart from Danes and Rhys, guest stars include Jonathan Banks, David Lyons, Tim Guinee, Hettienne Park, Deidre O’Connell, Aleyse Shannon, Will Brill, Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Amir Arison and Julie Ann Emery.
Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs
Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis
Brittany Snow plays Nina Jarvis, Nile’s current wife
Natalie Morales plays Shelley, Aggie’s ex-wife and the mother of their son, Cooper
Jonathan Banks plays Martin Jarvis, Nile’s father and a real estate tycoon
David Lyons plays Brian Abbott, an FBI agent
Hettienne Park plays Agent Erica Breton, an FBI colleague of Brian Abbott’s
Deirdre O’Connell plays Carol, Aggie’s book editor and close friend
As per Newsweek, here are the names for all the episodes of The Beast in Me.
Episode 1: Sick Puppy
Episode 2: Just Don't Want to Be Lonely
Episode 3: Elephant in the Room
Episode 4: Thanatos
Episode 5: Bacchanal
Episode 6: The Beast and Me
Episode 7: Ghosts
Episode 8: The Last Word.
The Beast in Me is a new mini-series on Netflix.
The Beast in Me came out on November 13.
The Beast in Me series has eight episodes in total.