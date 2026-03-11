Nick Jonas' childhood friend, sister Maya Kibbel dies at 30- What is Wilson's disease?

The Jonas Brothers lost their childhood friend and neighbour, Maya Kibbel. Kibbel passed away at 30 after fighting a long battle with Wilson’s disease. The news was shared by Kibbel's mother on Instagram, leaving everyone, including Nick Jonas, heartbroken.

Nick Jonas' ‘sister’ dies due to Wilson’s disease The Instagram note read, “It is with great sorrow that I have to post this sad news. Maya had been suffering from a rare disease called Wilson’s disease. She fought hard but her body gave out.”

Maya Kibbel was rushed to the ER after she collapsed in the morning. However, she couldn't be saved.

Her mother added, “Early on 3/7, she collapsed, and her heart and lungs stopped working. It was too late and she passed away in the ER. She had suffered so much that often she would cry herself to sleep due to her pain. But now she has entered into Heaven where she can be with her daddy with no more pain or tears.”

“Those of you who knew her and can’t believe she is gone, please know she is in the best place ever! I know she is watching over all of you from up above. Thank you to all those who loved and cared for her while she was still here. As her mom of 30 years, I miss her terribly and am heartbroken. My comfort is knowing she is no longer suffering. Love and prayers to you all,” she also said.

What is Wilson’s disease According to the official website of the National Institute of Health, Wilson's disease is described as a genetic disorder that prevents the body from removing excess copper. This may lead to copper build up in the liver, brain, eyes, and other organs, leading to life-threatening organ damage.

In some cases, Wilson's disease can cause acute liver failure or cirrhosis, requiring a liver transplant.

While the symptoms of Wilson disease may vary, common ones are said to be related to the liver, nervous system, mental health, eyes, or other organs. Gene mutations may also cause Wilson's disease.

Wilson's disease is usually treated with chelating agents and zinc, as per the website. However, people diagnosed with the disease often require lifelong treatment to manage symptoms and treat or prevent organ failure.

Nick Jonas reacts Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has reacted to the news of Maya Kibbel's death. Commenting on the post, he wrote, "My sister forever. Here for you always.”

Maya Kibble shared a close bond with the Jonas Brothers as they grew up together. Sharing their childhood pictures from Christmas, Kibble's mother once wrote, “Maya was 2 years old in this photo and the boys were also very small. It was Maya’s first memory of Christmas. As you can see, Maya and the boys are all eagerly waiting to come downstairs to find their gifts under the Christmas tree. That is already, 23 years ago! Now they are all grown up, most married and with children living different successful lives.”

“But throughout all these years and living separate lives across the world, they have kept in touch and kept their friendship. That’s how it is with friends and family! No matter what happens in the world, we care and love each other."

