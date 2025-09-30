Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban part ways after nearly 2 decades - all about their net worths, careers

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after almost two decades together, according to TMZ. Multiple sources told the outlet that the couple has been living apart “since the beginning of summer.”

Was the split mutual? Sources suggest the decision was not mutual. According to TMZ, Kidman has been making efforts to save the relationship, while Urban has already begun to move on.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” one insider told the outlet.

How is Nicole coping? Reports claim Kidman is focusing on her two daughters and is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”

A source also told PEOPLE: “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

“She didn’t want this,” the source added. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Is divorce on the horizon? It remains unclear whether the separation will lead to divorce. Neither Kidman nor Urban has commented publicly on the matter.

When did their love story begin? Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, first met in 2005. They announced their engagement in May 2006 and married the following month in a romantic ceremony at St Patrick’s Estate in Sydney. The couple shares two daughters: Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Before marrying Urban, Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise.

What have they said about each other recently? In April 2024, Kidman spoke warmly about her husband in an interview with PEOPLE: “I’m so lucky that I have Keith, who’s just my love, my deep, deep love. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to.”

What are their net worths? Kidman, one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actresses, has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to PEOPLE. Her four-decade career includes an Academy Award for The Hours (2002) and acclaimed TV roles in Big Little Lies and The Undoing.