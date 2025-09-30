Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban separate months after 19th anniversary: ‘Split was kind of inevitable’ report says

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after nearly 20 years of marriage. While the news shocked Hollywood, it “really hasn’t been a secret” to Urban’s inner circle that the “Babygirl” actress, 58, and the country star, 57, have “been living separately for a while now.”

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” a source told PEOPLE.

When did the couple announce their split? The couple’s separation was confirmed on Monday, September 29, just three months after their 19th wedding anniversary. Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

They were last seen together publicly in June 2025 at the FIFA Club World Cup match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis in Nashville. Days later, Kidman shared an Instagram post celebrating their anniversary, captioned: “Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban,” featuring a black-and-white photo of the pair together.

What have the stars been up to recently? Both have had busy summers. Kidman recently completed filming Practical Magic 2 in London, while Urban has been touring with his High and Alive World Tour, with his next show scheduled for October 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

A source told PEOPLE that Kidman’s sister, Antonia, “has been a rock” during the separation. “The entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the source said. “She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

What have they said about their relationship in the past? Kidman previously shared her secret to a lasting marriage in 2018: “I think it’s knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the ‘us.’ You go, ‘Does this work for us?,’” she said. “When you make an us, it’s yours together — that’s what you create. Nobody else has that. It’s just between the two of you.”

Urban also praised Kidman in April 2024 during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, describing her “heart and her spirit” and saying that meeting her felt like “meeting a real-life princess.”