Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorced after 19 years of marriage becomes ‘impractical, impossible’

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are legally divorced now. They were married for 19 years and were considered one of entertainment’s most prominent power couples.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce finalised Kidman, 58, and Urban, 58, met in 2005 in Los Angeles. They got engaged in May 2006 and married the next month in a ceremony at St Patrick’s Estate in Sydney. They have two daughters together-- Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.

On Tuesday, a Nashville, Tennessee, judge dissolved the marriage of the Oscar-winning actor and the Grammy-winning country singer.

At the hearing, Judge Stephanie J. Williams noted in a court filing that the couple’s settlements on splitting assets and child custody are sufficient, granting them the divorce, as reported by the news agency AP.

Williams stated that “there exist such irreconcilable difference between the parties that would render continuation of the marriage impractical and impossible.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban skip divorce hearing Kidman and Urban chose not to attend the hearing, waiving their right to appear in court, reportedly.

The Babygirl actor filed for divorce in September. The news of her divorce was a surprise to most of the fans. TMZ had reported that they were living apart “since the beginning of summer.”

For the unversed, Tennessee requires a 90-day waiting period for couples with minor children before heading for a divorce.

Reason behind Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's separation Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's reason for divorce is said to be “marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences", as per the filing, AP claimed.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's assets, daughters and more Meanwhile, all the legal formalities, including assets and custody, had been settled, as per the AP report. They were signed on the day of filing.

They signed that Kidman would be the primary residential parent to their two teenage daughters. It also suggests that they would continue living in Nashville as they have all their lives. The filing clarified that neither Kidman nor Urban would need child or spousal support.

Both parties have settled for a roughly equal division of their joint assets.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise While this was Keith Urban's first marriage and now first divorce, Nicole Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise. They were married from 1990 to 2001.