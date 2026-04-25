Nikki Glaser reveals Leonardo DiCaprio ‘sent three baskets of pasta as a thank you’ after Golden Globes roast

Nikki Glaser has revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio sent her baskets of pasta after she joked about him during the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio sent pasta after Golden Globes joke: Nikki Glaser The actor attended the ceremony as a nominee for One Battle After Another, while Glaser hosted the event.

The revelation was made during Glaser’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her experience hosting the awards and the response to her monologue. The performance drew attention online, particularly for its references to DiCaprio’s widely discussed dating history and his private personal life.

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During the ceremony, Glaser said: "What a career Leonardo DiCaprio has had. Countless iconic performances, you’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar — and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30."

She followed the remark by acknowledging the familiarity of the joke, adding: "Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke. It is cheap. I tried not to, but, like, we don’t know anything else about you, man. There’s nothing else. Open up! I’m serious! I looked! I searched! The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was for Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still ‘Pasta, pasta and more pasta?’"

The comments quickly gained traction across social media platforms, where users revisited past interviews and references linked to DiCaprio’s early career. Online discussions also pointed to an old magazine feature in which a younger DiCaprio had reportedly mentioned his fondness for pasta, adding context to Glaser’s remarks.

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Speaking on The Tonight Show, Glaser said she had found it difficult to create a new joke about the actor, given how frequently similar comments have been made in public. She noted: "That joke’s been going on longer than his current girlfriend has been alive. It’s been around forever."

Glaser also explained a practice she follows after hosting or performing at major events. "After I do it, I always send flowers to everyone that I made fun of that was a good sport about it, which was everyone, just to say thank you, because it is a part of why I’m successful at it," she said during the interview with host Jimmy Fallon.

In this instance, however, she said the response was different. "The only person who sent something back to me was [Leonardo DiCaprio]," she said.

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Describing the gesture, Glaser added: "He sent me three baskets of pasta as a ‘thank you.’ So funny. So good. And part of me was like, ‘Does Leo want to smash?’"

The exchange has drawn attention as an example of how public figures often respond to humour directed at them during high-profile events. Award show monologues frequently include jokes aimed at nominees and attendees, forming a recognised part of the format. Responses to such jokes can vary, ranging from silence to public reactions.

DiCaprio, known for maintaining a relatively private personal life despite his global profile, has not publicly commented on the exchange. However, the gesture described by Glaser has been widely interpreted as a light-hearted response aligned with the tone of the original remarks.

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Glaser, who has hosted the Golden Globes more than once and is set to return in 2027, is known for her direct comedic style. Her monologue at the 2026 ceremony was consistent with this approach, combining references to film achievements with personal observations about attendees.