Nobody 2 OTT release: Bob Odenkirk’s sequel streams in India later this month. When and where to watch

Bob Odenkirk is back in familiar territory with Nobody 2. Hutch Mansell, the quiet suburban dad with a violent past, returns for a second outing that leans into the same sharp contrasts that made the first film click. After its theatrical run earlier this year, Nobody 2 is now heading to streaming for Indian audiences who missed it on the big screen or prefer watching Hutch’s chaos unfold from the couch.

When and where Nobody 2 will stream in India According to OTT Play, Nobody 2 will begin streaming on JioHotstar from December 22, 2025. The platform will be the film’s first digital home in India following its August theatrical release.

Most of the core cast returns, keeping the sequel closely tied to the original. Odenkirk once again leads as Hutch, with Connie Nielsen back as Becca and Christopher Lloyd returning as Hutch’s father, David. RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe and Paisley Cadorath also reprise their roles.

The film earned $41.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. India contributed $132,712, roughly ₹1.19 crore, to that total.

Also Read | Ray J repeats racketeering allegations against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Nobody 2 plot Hutch Mansell is still juggling two lives, and neither one is fully under control. At home, he is an exhausted father struggling to reconnect with his wife and kids. Away from it, he remains the precise, highly trained fighter audiences remember.

As noted by Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel sends the Mansell family on a short getaway to an amusement park called Plummerville. Hutch hopes the trip will calm tensions with Becca and help reset things with Brady and Sammy.

It does not. A local sheriff, a crime boss and a small gang all collide with Hutch’s past, turning the park into a battleground of chases, brawls and a kidnapping scare. Hanging over everything is the unresolved $30 million debt from the first film, which continues to drive the stakes.

Bob Odenkirk on the action and Jackie Chan’s influence Ahead of the film's release, Odenkirk spoke to Discussing Film about the sequel’s approach to action. He pointed to classic Hong Kong cinema as a major influence, particularly Jackie Chan’s work.

The film leans heavily on environmental action, with fights built around props, carnival rides, and a chaotic duck-boat sequence. “One of the reasons I even made Nobody was because I watched Police Story with my kids,” Odenkirk said.

With its OTT debut set, Nobody 2 now reaches a wider audience that embraced the first film’s mix of dry humour and blunt-force action.

FAQs When does Nobody 2 release on OTT? The film will be out on OTT on December 22.