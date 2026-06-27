North West, 13, turns heads at Paris Fashion Week with facial piercings and punk-inspired look

North West, the 13-year-old daughter of reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, drew plenty of attention at Paris Fashion Week on Friday with a bold new look that quickly became one of the event’s most talked-about moments.
She attended the Vetements Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show in Paris wearing an all-black outfit paired with bright blue hair styled into oversized pigtails, several facial piercings and a striking spiked collar.
The appearance marked the latest step in the teenager’s increasingly adventurous approach to fashion and personal style.
North appeared to debut what seemed to be “angel bite” piercings above her upper lip, adding to the facial and body jewellery she has shown publicly over the past year, including bridge piercings, cheek studs and hand accessories.
She completed the look with an oversized Vetements sweatshirt, a pleated black mini skirt, distressed tights and chunky platform boots detailed with heavy silver chains. A rhinestone-covered spiked collar and matching bracelet finished the outfit.
The teenager, who has been attending fashion events with her family since childhood, has steadily built a presence in both music and fashion. Earlier this month, North turned 13 and has continued growing her public profile after releasing her debut EP, N0rth4Evr, in May. She also recently gave her first solo live performance at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival in Illinois.
However, for the internet, the concern wasn't North West's style, it was something else.
One person wrote, “North West made an appearance at a show in Paris, but instead of talking about her outfit, much of the internet has shifted its attention to the appearance of her legs, with many expressing concern (sic).”
Another person commented, “Kim Kardashian is 50 and somehow looks in better shape than her 12-year-old daughter. 😭 Every time North West steps out, the comments are about her knocked knees (sic).”
Her latest appearance sparked plenty of conversation online, with reactions ranging from admiration for her fearless self-expression to debate over the increasingly mature style choices of celebrity children in the spotlight.
Fashion watchers also pointed out that her look fit neatly into the punk, cyber-goth and alternative trends now gaining popularity among younger audiences.
Paris Fashion Week has long been a stage for major style statements and rising trends, and North’s outing at the Vetements show added to that tradition. As she continues to explore paths in both music and fashion, her latest public appearance showed a clear willingness to embrace a more distinctive and experimental form of self-expression.