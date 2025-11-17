Now You See Me 3 Worldwide Box Office: Lionsgate's heist sequel opens at no. 1 with $75.5 mn, surpasses The Running Man

Lionsgate’s latest entry in the illusionist-heist franchise, 'Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,' has made an emphatic return to the global box office.

'Now You See Me: Now You Don’t' opens strong at the box office The Jesse Eisenberg-led film opened at No. 1 worldwide with an impressive $75.5 million.

Arriving nearly ten years after the previous instalment, the third film in the series has demonstrated that audience appetite for the Four Horsemen remains robust, particularly in key international markets where the film has performed stronger than many industry forecasts anticipated.

Internationally, the film amassed $54.2 million across 64 territories, showing a particularly strong footprint in Asia and Europe. China led the overseas charge with $19.2 million, reaffirming its status as one of the franchise’s most enthusiastic markets.

South Korea followed with $3.9 million, while France contributed $3.5 million and the United Kingdom added $3.2 million, rounding out the film’s highest-grossing early territories. Such figures position the sequel for a healthy international run, especially given its production budget of $90 million.

South Korea emerged as one of the most dynamic territories during opening week. According to KOBIS, the country’s official box office tracking service, the film debuted at No. 1 with $2.8 million generated from 435,288 admissions between November 12–16.

Watch the trailer here:

It screened across 1,352 screens, commanding a dominant 49.31% revenue share, and has accumulated $3.8 million to date, including preview earnings. The strong debut reflects the franchise’s sustained appeal in the region, even against local competition such as the road-trip comedy “The First Ride”, which placed fourth for the weekend but has quietly built to a cumulative total of $4.39 million.

About the film and the franchise 'Now You See Me: Now You Don’t' marks a new chapter for the franchise, directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on a story by Eric Warren Singer and Lesslie.

While the series retains its core ensemble—Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman—it also welcomes fresh faces, including Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike.

This film also stands out as the first in the franchise produced without Michael Caine, who retired prior to filming.

Premiering in the Netherlands on November 11, 2025 before its wide U.S. release on November 14, the film has already drawn a mixed but largely positive critical response, with several reviewers regarding it as an improvement on the second instalment.