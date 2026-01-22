Oscar Nominations 2026: Where and how to watch, new award category and more—all you need to know

Oscar Nominations 2026: Hollywood’s biggest and most prestigious talent celebration is about to begin with the Oscar 2026 nominations. The nomination list will be announced soon.

When will the Oscar Nominations 2026 be announced The Academy Award 2026 nominations are scheduled to be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST / 5:30 a.m. PST.

In India, it will premiere on Thursday, January 22, at 9:45 PM IST.

Where to watch Oscar Nominations 2026 Anyone can watch the nominations, which will be broadcast on ABC’s show, Good Morning America. It will also be streaming live on Hulu, Disney+, and ABC News Live.

Other online streaming options include Oscar.com, Oscar.org, and the Academy’s social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Where to watch Oscar Nominations 2026 in India Indian viewers can watch the nominations on JioHotstar.

The nomination event will be hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. They will reveal the nominees during the morning event.

Conan O'Brien will mark his return to the Oscars this time during the main winner's announcement event on March 15.

Oscar Nominations 2026 predictions While fans continue to root for their favourite film, the BBC reported that Leonardo DiCaprio's film One Battle After Another is expected to lead the nominations. Going by the same report, Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, Sentimental Value, Bugonia and The Secret Agent are also likely to make their spot in the shortlist nomination list.

Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash, two big releases in 2025, are predicted to make it to fewer categories this time.

New category at Oscar 2026 Starting from this year, the Academy is introducing a new category for Best Casting.

Homebound from India at Oscar Nominations 2026 From India, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound will be contending in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards. The film, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, previously made it to the shortlist of voting in the category.

For the unversed, Homebound is based on a New York Times article by Basharat Peer from 2020. It stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Potential first-time Oscar nominees Meanwhile, this year’s Academy Award race features a mix of potential first-time nominees and big names making a comeback. Actors such as Chase Infiniti, Elle Fanning, and Jacob Elordi are among those who could fetch the first Oscar in their careers.

Several seasoned actors, including Rose Byrne, Wagner Moura, Joel Edgerton, and Stellan Skarsgård, are still awaiting their first Oscar nods. Most notably, Adam Sandler could secure his maiden nomination for Jay Kelly.