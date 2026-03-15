Oscars 2026: 6 major political statements in the past at Academy Awards; Gaza, Israel-Palestine, ICE, racism | Watch

The 98th Academy Awards tonight is expected to carry a strong political tone. Hollywood celebrities are likely to use the stage to speak out on major issues.

One expected form of protest is the "Be Good" campaign. Stars like Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and Natasha Lyonne may wear black-and-white "Be Good" and "ICE Out" pins. They did the same at the Golden Globes in January.

The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict is also expected to cast a long shadow over the ceremony. Presenters and winners are likely to call for peace and address the humanitarian crisis.

Here are 6 major political statements at the Oscars in the past:

Marlon Brando (1973)

One of the most famous protests at the Oscars did not involve powerful speeches, but a significant absence. Marlon Brando boycotted the ceremony in 1973.

The Hollywood legend sent Apache activist Sacheen Littlefeather to refuse his Best Actor award. She spoke against the film industry’s mistreatment of Native Americans.

Vanessa Redgrave (1978)

While accepting her award, the celebrated British actress spoke about those protesting her support for the Palestinian cause as “Zionist hoodlums”. To this term, she drew audible boos.

She said their behavior was 'an insult to the stature of the Jews all over the world and to their great and heroic record of struggle against fascism and oppression".

“I'll continue to fight against anti-semitism and fascism,” she said.

Michael Moore (2003)

Just days after the US invasion of Iraq, Michael Moore used his win for Bowling for Columbine to shout, "Shame on you, Mr Bush!" The director of Fahrenheit 9/11 was largely booed offstage as the orchestra played him out.

“We like non-fiction, and we live in fictitious times. We live in a time when we have fictitious election results that elect a fictitious president,” he said, causing loud cheers and boos alike.

“We live in a time where we have a man sending us to war for fictitious reasons,” he added.

John Legend and Lonnie Lynn (2015)

John Legend and Lonnie Lynn highlighted mass incarceration during their "Glory" speech. They said that there were more Black men under "correctional control" than there were enslaved in 1850.

Jonathan Glazer (2024)

In 2024, The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer condemned the "dehumanization" in Gaza amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumaization,” he said.

In 2025, the filmmakers of the Best Documentary winner, No Other Land, spoke on a similar issue. They called for an end to "ethnic cleansing" in the West Bank. They criticised US foreign policy for blocking a peaceful path.

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Zoe Saldana (2025)

Zoe Saldana celebrated her immigrant roots at the Oscars 2025. She spoke about the significance of winning for a Spanish-speaking role. It was a subtle nod to the shifting political climate regarding language and identity in the United States under President Donald Trump.