Oscars 2026: As Iran war looms over Academy Awards, here's a look at security measures at the iconic Dolby Theatre

Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards will take place under heightened security this year after a federal alert warned California authorities about a potential drone threat linked to escalating tensions involving Iran.

According to reports citing a memo circulated to law enforcement agencies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation cautioned that Iran could attempt retaliatory drone strikes targeting the US West Coast following recent American military actions. The alert has prompted increased vigilance ahead of the high-profile awards ceremony scheduled for Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Oscars are among the most watched entertainment events in the world, drawing global attention as well as thousands of attendees including celebrities, filmmakers, nominees and fans. Given its high visibility, the ceremony traditionally involves extensive security planning, but officials say this year’s measures are even more stringent.

Increased monitoring around the Oscars venue Authorities have not publicly confirmed a specific threat to the Academy Awards. However, law enforcement agencies have acknowledged maintaining heightened readiness.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it remains at an “elevated level of readiness and is maintaining increased vigilance.”

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Reports indicate that security measures include a wide police perimeter around the venue, with strict monitoring of activity in and around the area. The buffer zone is aimed at ensuring safety for attendees, staff and spectators gathered along the iconic Oscars red carpet.

The ceremony, which takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, typically attracts massive crowds and international media coverage.

Organisers say safety planning is routine Despite the increased alert level, organisers stressed that security planning is a standard part of hosting a globally televised event like the Oscars.

Raj Kapoor, executive producer of the Academy Awards, addressed the situation during a press briefing with the show’s creative team.

“I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team,” Kapoor said.

“So, of course, every year we monitor what’s going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration.”

Kapoor added that the event’s organisers work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“We want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome,” he said.

Security measures around the red carpet Sources involved in preparations near the red carpet setup have indicated that additional safety arrangements have been put in place this year.

Many of these measures are designed to remain largely unobtrusive so that the ceremony can proceed smoothly without affecting the experience for guests or viewers.

The Oscars red carpet is one of the most anticipated elements of the event, with fans gathering to catch glimpses of their favourite stars arriving in elaborate outfits.

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What to expect from Oscars 2026 This year’s ceremony will be hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O’Brien.

The show will be broadcast live on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu. The Academy Awards will also be aired internationally across more than 200 territories, making it one of the most widely viewed entertainment events globally.

Despite the heightened security environment, the ceremony is expected to celebrate the biggest achievements in cinema over the past year, with several closely contested categories drawing global attention.