Oscars 2026: From Jimmy Kimmel to Priyanka Chopra Jonas – which celebs are presenting, performing? Check full list

Oscars 2026: With just some hours to go before the Academy Awards begin on Sunday, it won’t be only the nominees and winners drawing attention. The celebrities presenting awards and the live performers are also set to take the spotlight.

Earlier this week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the final list of stars who will present at the 98th annual Academy Awards.

As stars begin arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, here's a quick glimpse at who all are presenting and performing.

Oscars 2026 presenters Here’s the star-studded lineup of presenters who will take the stage with the envelopes:

Rose Byrne

Nicole Kidman

Jimmy Kimmel

Delroy Lindo

Ewan McGregor

Wagner Moura

Pedro Pascal

Bill Pullman

Lewis Pullman

Channing Tatum

Sigourney Weaver

The previously announced presenters include:

Will Arnett

Adrien Brody

Javier Bardem

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Kieran Culkin

Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans

Anne Hathaway

Chase Infiniti

Mikey Madison

Paul Mescal

Demi Moore

Kumail Nanjiani

Gwyneth Paltrow

Maya Rudolph

Zoe Saldaña

Oscars 2026: Who all are performing? Fans can look forward to two Oscar-nominated songs lighting up the stage tonight: ‘Golden’ from KPop Demon Hunters and ‘I Lied to You’ from Sinners – the film leading this year’s Academy Awards race with a record 16 nominations.

The live entertainment lineup at the 2026 Oscars will also include appearances by singer Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — the voices behind Huntrix, the fictional K-pop group in KPop Demon Hunters — will perform ‘Golden.’ According to a report by NBC News, the Academy said the performance will open with Korean instrumentalists and dance, ‘celebrating the folklore and cultural inspiration’ woven into the film’s story.

‘I Lied to You’ from Sinners will also take the stage in a star-packed performance by Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq. It would be joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith.