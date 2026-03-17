Oscars 2026: Just $1 separates winners and losers; here’s how Michael B Jordan is only $1 richer after Best Actor win

Marty Supreme failed to win any of its nine nominations. But, director Josh Safdie and actor Timothee Chalamet did not go empty-handed. So, what’s inside that special bag?

Put together by Distinctive Assets, the bag includes a stay at a luxury villa in Ibiza for 17 people. The Los Angeles marketing agency ensured they covered a variety of topics. The gift bag included a liposuction experience. But, perhaps the most unusual one was a customised prenuptial agreement, complete with a legal walkthrough.

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Other items include a bottle of tequila, a smile makeover from a Beverly Hills dental clinic and a crypto wallet card worth nearly $300. The gift included spa treatments, chocolate-covered almonds and wine glasses.

The agency has clarified that the gifts are not based on financial need. They are rather meant to spotlight small businesses, minority-owned brands and female entrepreneurs. It has no official affiliation with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

While the 2026 Oscars gift bag is valued at $350,000, nominees who choose to redeem the bigger experiences, like the Ibiza villa stay or the liposuction package, will have to pay the tax bills themselves, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The physical items they can actually take home are worth around $6,000. The rest are redeemable vouchers.

$1 difference? At the Oscars 2026, winners received the iconic gold-plated statuette. While made of $400, the Academy values it at $1.

Every nominee took home a luxury gift bag worth nearly $350,000. It was meant for every acting and directing nominee, whether they won an award or not. So, the monetary difference between a winner and a loser is just $1, one may humrously put it.

That said, the financial benefits are likely to be much higher. According to YouTuber Jesse Grant, after winning an Oscar, an actor’s net worth increases by $12 million. It usually allows actors to charge 60% more than their previous fees.

Hollywood actress Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress. She won for the 2001 drama Monster's Ball.

According to The Richest, after the win, her film salary jumped from under $120,000 to several million dollars.

Major Hollywood celebs who lost At the Oscars 2026, many major Hollywood celebrities failed to win the trophy. Chalamet (Marty Supreme) lost Best Actor to Michael B Jordan (Sinners). So did Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another).

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue) and Emma Stone (Bugonia) lost Best Actress to Jessie Buckley (Hamnet).

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Delroy Lindo (Sinners) lost Best Supporting Actor to his One Battle After Another co-star Sean Penn. Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) lost Best Supporting Actress to Amy Madigan (Weapons).