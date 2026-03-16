Oscars 2026: Winners list in full (updating live)

Oscars 2026: The wait is finally over. Tonight, Hollywood stops pretending it is not keeping score.

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles plays host to the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday - and by the end of the night, careers will be cemented, speeches will be cried through, and at least one person will be absolutely convinced they were robbed.

All nominations are below. Winners will be added as they are announced.

Best picture Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actor Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best actress Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best supporting actor Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best supporting actress Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons (WINNER)

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best director Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Best international feature It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best documentary feature Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin (WINNER)

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best adapted screenplay Bugonia - Will Tracy

Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet - Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson (WINNER)

Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Sinners - Ryan Coogler (WINNER)

Best original song Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

I Lied to You - Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)

Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)

Train Dreams - Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)

Best original score Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Sinners - Ludwig Goransson (WINNERS)

Best costume design Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L Scott

Frankenstein - Kate Hawley (WINNER)

Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizz

Sinners - Ruth E Carter

Best make-up and hairstyling Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey (WINNER)

Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best production design Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Hamnet - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Marty Supreme - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

One Battle After Another - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Sinners - Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Best sound Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta (WINNER)

One Battle After Another - José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

Sirât - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Best film editing F1 - Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners - Michael P Shawver

Best cinematography

Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another - Michael Bauman

Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso

Best visual effects Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould

Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean

The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin

Best casting Hamnet - Nina Gold

Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis (WINNER)

Sinners - Francine Maisler

The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues

Best live action short A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher's Stain

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers (WINNER)

Two People Exchanging Saliva (WINNER)

Best animated short Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (WINNER)

The Three Sisters

Best documentary short All the Empty Rooms (WINNER)

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy