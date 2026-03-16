Oscars 2026: Winners list in full (updating live)

Oscars 2026: The wait is finally over. Tonight, Hollywood stops pretending it is not keeping score.
The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles plays host to the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday - and by the end of the night, careers will be cemented, speeches will be cried through, and at least one person will be absolutely convinced they were robbed.
All nominations are below. Winners will be added as they are announced.
Bugonia
Frankenstein
F1
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons (WINNER)
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through the Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin (WINNER)
The Alabama Solution
The Perfect Neighbor
Bugonia - Will Tracy
Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet - Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson (WINNER)
Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler (WINNER)
Dear Me - Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)
Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
I Lied to You - Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)
Train Dreams - Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)
Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
Sinners - Ludwig Goransson (WINNERS)
Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L Scott
Frankenstein - Kate Hawley (WINNER)
Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizz
Sinners - Ruth E Carter
Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey (WINNER)
Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Hamnet - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
Marty Supreme - Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
One Battle After Another - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Sinners - Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne
Frankenstein - Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta (WINNER)
One Battle After Another - José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
Sinners - Chris Welcker, Benjamin A Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
Sirât - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
F1 - Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners - Michael P Shawver
Best cinematography
Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another - Michael Bauman
Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso
Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
F1 - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
Jurassic World Rebirth - David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
Sinners - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
The Lost Bus - Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K McLaughlin
Hamnet - Nina Gold
Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis (WINNER)
Sinners - Francine Maisler
The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues
A Friend of Dorothy
Butcher's Stain
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers (WINNER)
Two People Exchanging Saliva (WINNER)
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Girl Who Cried Pearls (WINNER)
The Three Sisters
All the Empty Rooms (WINNER)
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness