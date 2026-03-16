Live Updates

Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Big night at Dolby Theatre as ‘Sinners’ faces ‘One Battle After Another’ at Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Two Warner Bros. films are set to go head-to-head - Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which made Oscars history with 16 nominations, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which earned 13 nominations, including Best Picture. Follow along for the latest updates!

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published16 Mar 2026, 02:01:14 AM IST
Danny Chung, from left, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Danny Chung, from left, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Hollywood's biggest night is here! All eyes are set on Dolby Theatre as Ryan Coogler's blues-steeped vampire epic "Sinners" leads all films with 16 nominations, setting a record for the most in Oscar history. Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" is second in the tally with 13 nominations.

The ceremony will also feature live performances by artists from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and ‘Sinners’, bringing nominated songs from the hit films to the stage. The In Memoriam segment is expected to honor several industry giants who died over the past year, including Robert Redford, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner.

Oscars 2026 time

The main Oscars ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT in the United States. Accordingly, the red carpet coverage is expected to start around 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT.

Where to Watch

ABC is the official broadcast home.

You can stream it live on Hulu. It is also available via live TV services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream

Keep checking Livemint for all the latest updates from the Red Carpet!

Follow updates here:
16 Mar 2026, 02:01:17 AM IST

Oscars 2026 Live: When & Where to watch in the United States?

ABC is the official broadcast home. You can also stream it live on Hulu. It is also available via live TV services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream

16 Mar 2026, 02:01:17 AM IST

Oscars 2026 Live: 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' poised for an all-Warner Bros. showdown

Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ is the favorite heading into the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. But Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ comes in the lead nominee with a record 16 nominations – with both filmmakers poised to leave with their first Oscar, reported AP.

16 Mar 2026, 02:01:17 AM IST

Oscars 2026 Live: Bridgerton fame Charithra Chandran arrives at the Oscars

View full Image
Charithra Chandran arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
16 Mar 2026, 02:01:17 AM IST

Oscars 2026 Live: Who all are performing tonight?

Tonight, viewers can look forward to a live rendition of the Oscar-nominated song ‘Golden’ from KPop Demon Hunters, performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — the singing voices behind the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X.

About the Author

Sudeshna Ghoshal

Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly ...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsUsHollywoodOscars 2026 Live Updates: Big night at Dolby Theatre as ‘Sinners’ faces ‘One Battle After Another’ at Academy Awards
More