Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Big night at Dolby Theatre as ‘Sinners’ faces ‘One Battle After Another’ at Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Hollywood's biggest night is here! All eyes are set on Dolby Theatre as Ryan Coogler's blues-steeped vampire epic "Sinners" leads all films with 16 nominations, setting a record for the most in Oscar history. Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" is second in the tally with 13 nominations.

The ceremony will also feature live performances by artists from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and ‘Sinners’, bringing nominated songs from the hit films to the stage. The In Memoriam segment is expected to honor several industry giants who died over the past year, including Robert Redford, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner.

Oscars 2026 time

The main Oscars ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT in the United States. Accordingly, the red carpet coverage is expected to start around 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT.

Where to Watch

ABC is the official broadcast home.

You can stream it live on Hulu. It is also available via live TV services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream

Keep checking Livemint for all the latest updates from the Red Carpet!