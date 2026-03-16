Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Big night at Dolby Theatre as ‘Sinners’ faces ‘One Battle After Another’ at Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Hollywood's biggest night is here! All eyes are set on Dolby Theatre as Ryan Coogler's blues-steeped vampire epic "Sinners" leads all films with 16 nominations, setting a record for the most in Oscar history. Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" is second in the tally with 13 nominations.
The ceremony will also feature live performances by artists from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and ‘Sinners’, bringing nominated songs from the hit films to the stage. The In Memoriam segment is expected to honor several industry giants who died over the past year, including Robert Redford, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner.
The main Oscars ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT in the United States. Accordingly, the red carpet coverage is expected to start around 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT.
ABC is the official broadcast home.
You can stream it live on Hulu. It is also available via live TV services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream
Keep checking Livemint for all the latest updates from the Red Carpet!
ABC is the official broadcast home. You can also stream it live on Hulu. It is also available via live TV services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream
Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ is the favorite heading into the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. But Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ comes in the lead nominee with a record 16 nominations – with both filmmakers poised to leave with their first Oscar, reported AP.
Tonight, viewers can look forward to a live rendition of the Oscar-nominated song ‘Golden’ from KPop Demon Hunters, performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — the singing voices behind the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X.