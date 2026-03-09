Oscars Week 2026: The full list of events as Hollywood marks the end of awards season

Awards season draws to a close on 15 March, and Los Angeles is bracing itself for one of its most hectic fortnights of the year. In the days running up to the 98th Academy Awards — hosted this year by Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theatre — the city fills with lunches, cocktail receptions, fundraisers and a few more statuettes before the big one is handed out.

The familiar fixtures are back: Vanity Fair, Elton John, the MPTF, Chanel and Charles Finch, Giorgio Armani and Women in Film all return. There are also some new arrivals. What follows is the full rundown of what is happening, and when.

Saturday, 7 March Unforgettable Awards — Fairmont Century Plaza Chloé Zhao, Bowen Yang, Daniel Dae Kim and Park Chan-wook are among those being honoured for their contributions to the Asian and Pacific Islander community.

Cinema Audio Society Awards — Beverly Hilton Guillermo del Toro and sound designer Skip Lievsay receive special recognition at the ceremony, which celebrates outstanding achievement in sound mixing.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Animated Short Film — Academy Museum Screenings and a special showcase featuring this year's nominated short films, with filmmakers including Florence Miailhe (Butterfly) and Konstantin Bronzit (The Three Sisters) in attendance.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Animated Feature Film — Academy Museum A panel at the David Geffen Theater brings together the creative teams behind Elio, KPop Demon Hunters, Zootopia 2 and others.

Sunday, 8 March Writers Guild Awards — Edison Ballroom, New York The Los Angeles ceremony has been cancelled after the Writers Guild of America West's own staff walked out on strike. The New York event, run by the WGA East, will go ahead as planned.

MPSE Golden Reel Awards — Wilshire Ebell Theatre Patton Oswalt returns to host. Kathleen Kennedy receives the Filmmaker Award, whilst supervising sound editor Mark Mangini receives the Career Achievement Award.

American Society of Cinematographers Awards — Beverly Hilton One Battle After Another, Sinners, Marty Supreme, Frankenstein and Train Dreams compete in the feature film category.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Documentary Short Film — Academy Museum Nominated filmmakers introduce and screen their work, including Juan Arredondo (Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud) and Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir (The Devil is Busy).

Monday, 9 March Club J'Adore — Beverly Hills Dior opens the week with a late-night soirée at a private estate in Beverly Hills.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Live-Action Short Film — Academy Museum The five nominated live-action short film teams gather for the Academy's dedicated showcase.

Tuesday, 10 March Time Women of the Year Gala — West Hollywood Edition Teyana Taylor, Lucy Liu, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chloé Zhao, Mariska Hargitay, Mel Robbins and Olympian Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are among Time's 2026 honourees, with the event timed to both awards season and Women's History Month.

South Asians at the Oscars — Los Angeles Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aziz Ansari, Geraldine Viswanathan and Bela Bajaria are among the co-hosts of the annual pre-Oscars gathering, which celebrates South Asian representation across the entertainment industry.

Queerties Awards — Avalon Hollywood Hosted by Trixie Mattel, the ceremony honours LGBTQ+ excellence across film, television, music and pop culture. Special tributes are planned for Margaret Cho, Meg Stalter and Mae Martin.

Wednesday, 11 March Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood — Bar Marmont Kaia Gerber co-hosts Vanity Fair's annual toast to emerging talent — actors, musicians and artists with projects on the horizon.

Diane von Furstenberg Oscar Luncheon — Private Residence The designer opens her Los Angeles home alongside co-hosts Demi Moore, Jane Fonda, Nicole Avant and Tracee Ellis Ross to celebrate this year's female nominees.

THR and Bulgari: Costume Designers Luncheon — San Vicente Bungalows With support from Bulgari — which recently redesigned the Costume Designers Guild Awards statuette — the lunch in West Hollywood honours this year's nominated designers.

An Unforgettable Evening — Beverly Wilshire In support of the Women's Cancer Research Fund, the Beverly Hills gala honours Kerry Washington and Anastasia Soare. Whitney Cummings serves as emcee.

Lexus Uptown Honours Hollywood — Los Angeles Mario Van Peebles, Taye Diggs, Wood Harris and Omar Benson Miller are this year's honourees at the event, which recognises Black excellence in Hollywood.

Lumen Awards — Casa Del Mar Hotel The second annual ceremony spotlights filmmakers and changemakers, with honourees including Lilly director Rachel Feldman and Chief of War showrunner Doug Jung.

Thursday, 12 March Essence Black Women in Hollywood — Fairmont Century Plaza Now in its 19th year, Essence's signature Oscar event celebrates Chase Infiniti, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Kerry Washington, Zinzi Coogler and the women of Sinners.

Oscar Wilde Awards — The Ebell of Los Angeles The U.S.-Ireland Alliance holds its 20th annual Oscar week event, emceed by Matt Walsh. This year's honourees — all with Irish lineage — are Domhnall Gleeson, Maura Tierney and Lee Cronin.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Best Picture — Academy Museum Producers of all ten best picture contenders stop by the museum for a conversation, including teams behind Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, F1 and Train Dreams.

Friday, 13 March British Film Reception — Soho House Holloway Nominated British creatives, past and present, gather in West Hollywood for an afternoon drinks reception.

WIF Oscars Nominees Celebration — Wheelhouse Women in Film raises a glass to this year's female nominees — both in front of and behind the camera.

ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon — Beverly Wilshire Jimmy Kimmel, Kate Hudson and Noah Wyle receive special honours from the Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: International Feature Film — Academy Museum Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), Kleber Mendonça Filho (The Secret Agent), Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident), Oliver Laxe (Sirāt) and Kaouther Ben Hania (The Voice of Hind Rajab) take part in a conversation at the museum.

Saturday, 14 March MPTF Night Before — Private Location Warner Bros.' Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca serve as co-chairs for the Motion Picture & Television Fund's signature fundraising event. This year's gathering features a special DJ set by Diplo.

Netflix — Sunset Tower The streamer toasts its Oscar nominees, including the teams behind Frankenstein, Train Dreams and KPop Demon Hunters.

Charles Finch x Chanel — Polo Lounge The 17th annual Oscar-eve dinner returns. Expected guests include Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart, Adrien Brody, Al Pacino, Javier Bardem, Mick Jagger, Miley Cyrus, Sam Mendes, Sigourney Weaver and Paul Thomas Anderson, among many others.

Giorgio Armani Oscars Cocktail — Rodeo Drive The fashion house opens its Rodeo Drive boutique for its annual pre-Oscars cocktail reception.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Makeup and Hairstyling — Academy Museum The nominated teams from Frankenstein, Sinners, The Smashing Machine and The Ugly Stepsister gather for a makeup and hair symposium.

Sunday, 15 March — Oscar Night 98th Annual Academy Awards — Dolby Theatre The main ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Governors Ball — Ray Dolby Ballroom The official afterparty, held immediately following the show. Wolfgang Puck caters for the 32nd consecutive year.

Vanity Fair — LACMA Oscar night's most closely watched party moves to a new home at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party — West Hollywood Recent Grammy winner Lola Young headlines the annual event, co-hosted by John's husband David Furnish alongside Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka.

Official Oscars Watch Party — Academy Museum The ticketed event includes food, drinks and a live screening of the ceremony from the David Geffen Theater.

Moviemaker Magazine Oscar Celebration — Higbie's, Austin, Texas For those spending Oscar weekend at South by Southwest, Moviemaker Magazine hosts its own afterparty in Austin, with a red carpet, open bar and live performance by Tina Win.

