Oscars Week 2026: The full list of events as Hollywood marks the end of awards season

The 98th Academy Awards week is filled with events such as afterparties, receptions, and award ceremonies celebrating nominees and honorees across various categories, including special recognitions for contributions to diverse communities.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated9 Mar 2026, 02:23 AM IST
Actress Zoe Saldana took home the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for Emilia Perez in 2025.
Awards season draws to a close on 15 March, and Los Angeles is bracing itself for one of its most hectic fortnights of the year. In the days running up to the 98th Academy Awards — hosted this year by Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theatre — the city fills with lunches, cocktail receptions, fundraisers and a few more statuettes before the big one is handed out.

The familiar fixtures are back: Vanity Fair, Elton John, the MPTF, Chanel and Charles Finch, Giorgio Armani and Women in Film all return. There are also some new arrivals. What follows is the full rundown of what is happening, and when.

Saturday, 7 March

Unforgettable Awards — Fairmont Century Plaza

Chloé Zhao, Bowen Yang, Daniel Dae Kim and Park Chan-wook are among those being honoured for their contributions to the Asian and Pacific Islander community.

Cinema Audio Society Awards — Beverly Hilton

Guillermo del Toro and sound designer Skip Lievsay receive special recognition at the ceremony, which celebrates outstanding achievement in sound mixing.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Animated Short Film — Academy Museum

Screenings and a special showcase featuring this year's nominated short films, with filmmakers including Florence Miailhe (Butterfly) and Konstantin Bronzit (The Three Sisters) in attendance.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Animated Feature Film — Academy Museum

A panel at the David Geffen Theater brings together the creative teams behind Elio, KPop Demon Hunters, Zootopia 2 and others.

Sunday, 8 March

Writers Guild Awards — Edison Ballroom, New York

The Los Angeles ceremony has been cancelled after the Writers Guild of America West's own staff walked out on strike. The New York event, run by the WGA East, will go ahead as planned.

MPSE Golden Reel Awards — Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Patton Oswalt returns to host. Kathleen Kennedy receives the Filmmaker Award, whilst supervising sound editor Mark Mangini receives the Career Achievement Award.

American Society of Cinematographers Awards — Beverly Hilton

One Battle After Another, Sinners, Marty Supreme, Frankenstein and Train Dreams compete in the feature film category.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Documentary Short Film — Academy Museum

Nominated filmmakers introduce and screen their work, including Juan Arredondo (Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud) and Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir (The Devil is Busy).

Monday, 9 March

Club J'Adore — Beverly Hills

Dior opens the week with a late-night soirée at a private estate in Beverly Hills.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Live-Action Short Film — Academy Museum

The five nominated live-action short film teams gather for the Academy's dedicated showcase.

Tuesday, 10 March

Time Women of the Year Gala — West Hollywood Edition

Teyana Taylor, Lucy Liu, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chloé Zhao, Mariska Hargitay, Mel Robbins and Olympian Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are among Time's 2026 honourees, with the event timed to both awards season and Women's History Month.

South Asians at the Oscars — Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aziz Ansari, Geraldine Viswanathan and Bela Bajaria are among the co-hosts of the annual pre-Oscars gathering, which celebrates South Asian representation across the entertainment industry.

Queerties Awards — Avalon Hollywood

Hosted by Trixie Mattel, the ceremony honours LGBTQ+ excellence across film, television, music and pop culture. Special tributes are planned for Margaret Cho, Meg Stalter and Mae Martin.

Wednesday, 11 March

Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood — Bar Marmont

Kaia Gerber co-hosts Vanity Fair's annual toast to emerging talent — actors, musicians and artists with projects on the horizon.

Diane von Furstenberg Oscar Luncheon — Private Residence

The designer opens her Los Angeles home alongside co-hosts Demi Moore, Jane Fonda, Nicole Avant and Tracee Ellis Ross to celebrate this year's female nominees.

THR and Bulgari: Costume Designers Luncheon — San Vicente Bungalows

With support from Bulgari — which recently redesigned the Costume Designers Guild Awards statuette — the lunch in West Hollywood honours this year's nominated designers.

An Unforgettable Evening — Beverly Wilshire

In support of the Women's Cancer Research Fund, the Beverly Hills gala honours Kerry Washington and Anastasia Soare. Whitney Cummings serves as emcee.

Lexus Uptown Honours Hollywood — Los Angeles

Mario Van Peebles, Taye Diggs, Wood Harris and Omar Benson Miller are this year's honourees at the event, which recognises Black excellence in Hollywood.

Lumen Awards — Casa Del Mar Hotel

The second annual ceremony spotlights filmmakers and changemakers, with honourees including Lilly director Rachel Feldman and Chief of War showrunner Doug Jung.

Thursday, 12 March

Essence Black Women in Hollywood — Fairmont Century Plaza

Now in its 19th year, Essence's signature Oscar event celebrates Chase Infiniti, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Kerry Washington, Zinzi Coogler and the women of Sinners.

Oscar Wilde Awards — The Ebell of Los Angeles

The U.S.-Ireland Alliance holds its 20th annual Oscar week event, emceed by Matt Walsh. This year's honourees — all with Irish lineage — are Domhnall Gleeson, Maura Tierney and Lee Cronin.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Best Picture — Academy Museum

Producers of all ten best picture contenders stop by the museum for a conversation, including teams behind Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, F1 and Train Dreams.

Friday, 13 March

British Film Reception — Soho House Holloway

Nominated British creatives, past and present, gather in West Hollywood for an afternoon drinks reception.

WIF Oscars Nominees Celebration — Wheelhouse

Women in Film raises a glass to this year's female nominees — both in front of and behind the camera.

ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon — Beverly Wilshire

Jimmy Kimmel, Kate Hudson and Noah Wyle receive special honours from the Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: International Feature Film — Academy Museum

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), Kleber Mendonça Filho (The Secret Agent), Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident), Oliver Laxe (Sirāt) and Kaouther Ben Hania (The Voice of Hind Rajab) take part in a conversation at the museum.

Saturday, 14 March

MPTF Night Before — Private Location

Warner Bros.' Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca serve as co-chairs for the Motion Picture & Television Fund's signature fundraising event. This year's gathering features a special DJ set by Diplo.

Netflix — Sunset Tower

The streamer toasts its Oscar nominees, including the teams behind Frankenstein, Train Dreams and KPop Demon Hunters.

Charles Finch x Chanel — Polo Lounge

The 17th annual Oscar-eve dinner returns. Expected guests include Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart, Adrien Brody, Al Pacino, Javier Bardem, Mick Jagger, Miley Cyrus, Sam Mendes, Sigourney Weaver and Paul Thomas Anderson, among many others.

Giorgio Armani Oscars Cocktail — Rodeo Drive

The fashion house opens its Rodeo Drive boutique for its annual pre-Oscars cocktail reception.

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Makeup and Hairstyling — Academy Museum

The nominated teams from Frankenstein, Sinners, The Smashing Machine and The Ugly Stepsister gather for a makeup and hair symposium.

Sunday, 15 March — Oscar Night

98th Annual Academy Awards — Dolby Theatre

The main ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Governors Ball — Ray Dolby Ballroom

The official afterparty, held immediately following the show. Wolfgang Puck caters for the 32nd consecutive year.

Vanity Fair — LACMA

Oscar night's most closely watched party moves to a new home at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party — West Hollywood

Recent Grammy winner Lola Young headlines the annual event, co-hosted by John's husband David Furnish alongside Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka.

Official Oscars Watch Party — Academy Museum

The ticketed event includes food, drinks and a live screening of the ceremony from the David Geffen Theater.

Moviemaker Magazine Oscar Celebration — Higbie's, Austin, Texas

For those spending Oscar weekend at South by Southwest, Moviemaker Magazine hosts its own afterparty in Austin, with a red carpet, open bar and live performance by Tina Win.

