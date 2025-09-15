Subscribe

Owen Cooper net worth: 15-year-old youngest actor to win Emmy is worth over ₹6 crore; check wealth breakout

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated15 Sep 2025, 01:46 PM IST
British actor Owen Cooper poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'Adolescence' during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards
British actor Owen Cooper poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'Adolescence' during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (AFP)

15-year-old Owen Cooper made history on Sunday as he became the youngest male actor ever to win an Acting Award. The British actor from the Netflix drama ‘Adolescence’ won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.

Owen Cooper's net worth

According to estimates from Celebrity Net Worth and updated projections based on his recent deals, Owen Cooper’s current net worth is believed to be between $500,000 and $750,000 ( 4.4 -6.6 crore).

The British actor's main source of income is acting, especially from his breakout role in the Netflix mini-series Adolescence.

Cooper’s upcoming roles in Wuthering Heights and the BBC series Film Club, along with his appearance in Sam Fender’s music video, have further boosted his growing presence in the entertainment industry and contributed to his rising net worth.

Owen Cooper's net worth: Breakout

Although Netflix didn't disclose exact salary figures, Variety reported that the breakout actors in similar limited series earned between $20,000 and $50,000 per episode.

Since Adolescence ran for six episodes, Owen Cooper's potential earnings from the project are around $120,000 ( 1.05 crore) to $300,000 ( 2.64 crore), excluding bonuses.

With Wuthering Heights due out in 2026 and already generating Oscar buzz, reports suggest that Cooper is already commanding mid-six figures for that role alone.

Another report suggested that Cooper has been cast in a coming-of-age indie film premiering at Sundance 2026 and could easily surpass $1 million in net worth before he turns 17.

Owen Cooper's net worth: Where does the money go?

According to media reports, since Cooper is a minor, he is subject to the Coogan Account laws. This means a portion of his wealth is legally locked away until he turns 18.

The rest of his wealth is likely being managed by guardians and financial advisors, who are reportedly working with him to balance early success with long-term career strategy.

Owen Cooper's Emmy speech

Owen Cooper took the stage to thank the cast, crew and his parents.

“Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years ago, I didn't expect to be in the United States, never mind here, but I think tonight proves that if you listen, focus, and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing three years ago, and I'm here now. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything is possible,” he said.

 
 
