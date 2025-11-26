Pam Hogg, fashion designer who dressed Princess Diana, Beyonce and Kate Moss dies at 66

Popular fashion designer Pam Hogg took her last breath at 66. Best known for dressing celebrities like Kate Moss, Beyonce, Debbie Harry, and Princess Eugenie, the Scottish designer was 66, according to The Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Hogg's death has been confirmed by her family through an official statement.

Fashion designer Pam Hogg dies On Instagram, the family revealed that Pam Hogg passed away while being surrounded by her loved ones and friends. She spent her final days at St Joseph’s Hospice.

The statement read: "The Hogg Family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Pamela. We are grateful in the knowledge that her final hours were peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family. We wish to thank all the staff of St Joseph’s Hospice, Hackney for the beautiful support they provided for Pamela in her final days. Pamela’s creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages and she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention. Pamela will continue to live in our hearts and minds. A glorious life lived and loved."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, social media is filled with tributes for the celebrated designer.

Who was Pam Hogg Born in Paisley, near Glasgow, Scotland, Pam Hogg studied at the Glasgow School of Art. She entered the fashion world in the 1980s after launching her first fashion collection under her label in 1981.

Advertisement

She initially sold her designs at Hyper Kyper at Kensington Market before opening her first store in London’s West End. Her collections bear names such as Psychedelic Jungle and Warrior Queen, which became the highlight.

Pam Hogg's creation rose to fame with her signature latex, mesh and sharp silhouettes, setting a fashion trend in the underground club scene.

Celebs dressed by Pam Hogg Some of her best creations were also worn by Rihanna, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga and Shakira among others in in recent years.