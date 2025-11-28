Paramount+ confirms 4 December debut for Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: When, where to watch

Tom Cruise’s latest turn as Ethan Hunt will reach streaming in early December. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will arrive on Paramount+ on 4 December, lining it up neatly for holiday viewing. The film follows directly after last year’s Dead Reckoning and marks the eighth entry in a franchise that began in 1996.

Streaming rollout and festival history The movie first screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in an out-of-competition slot. It then opened in theatres on 23 May, where it logged the largest global opening for the series and ultimately collected $598 million worldwide, Deadline reported.

Cruise’s last Cannes appearance was for Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, making this his second recent high-profile premiere at the festival.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning cast lineup and returning faces Christopher McQuarrie directs again, with a cast that mixes long-time regulars and new additions. Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny all return, according to Deadline.

Joining them are Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Katy O’Brien, Nick Offerman and Holt McCallany, along with Janet McTeer. The spread of old and new characters reflects the pattern the franchise has followed over the last several installments.

McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen share writing credits, based on the original television series created by Bruce Geller. Cruise and McQuarrie produced the film, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Chris Brock serving as executive producers.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: When and where to watch Set roughly two months after Dead Reckoning, the plot follows Ethan Hunt and the IMF as they continue tracking the Entity - a rogue AI system that has infiltrated global intelligence networks. The pursuit has widened, with several governments also chasing the team, and characters from Hunt’s past resurfacing.

The film will be out exclusively on Paramount+ from 4 December.

Final Reckoning continues the franchise’s trend of large-scale action, international locations and high-risk stunts - elements that have shaped the series since its first release nearly three decades ago.

