Peabo Bryson, A Whole New World and Beauty and the Beast singer, dies at 75

Singer Peabo Bryson is no more. The singer who was best known for lending his voice to Oscar-winning Disney classics like A Whole New World and Beauty and the Beast, passed away on Tuesday, as per a statement from the family. He was 75.

Peabo Bryson dies at 75 Bryson took his last breath on Tuesday evening. He was surrounded by family and loved ones, added the statement.

“With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” the statement read, as per Variety.

“He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

“In this deeply difficult moment, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage," his family requested privacy.

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Peabo Bryson's cause of death The official cause of death is not out yet. However, Bryson suffered a stroke over the weekend. He was under treatment for the same.

“Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson — the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘A Whole New World’ — has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care," his rep told Variety.

Who was Peabo Bryson Best known for his duets and R&B hits, Peabo Bryson will remain in the hearts of his fans for two special songs — duets with Celine Dion and Regina Belle, respectively from Disney films, apart from Tonight, I Celebrate My Love, You’re Looking Like Love to Me and As Long as There’s Christmas.

Hailing from South Carolina, Bryson entered the music scene in the 1970s as part of the group Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display. Later, he made his solo debut after signing to the Atlanta indie label Bang Records. As a solo artist, his first album was released in 1976, following which he upscaled to Capitol.

In his career spanning from the 1970s to 2010s, Bryson delivered several more hits like Feel the Fire, I'm So Into You, Can You Stop the Rain, If Ever You're In My Arms Again and Reaching for the Sky.

"For more than five decades, Peabo's extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments," Peabo Bryson's family also said in the statement.

“His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.”

"While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit," it shared, adding, “His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”