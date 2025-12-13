Peter Greene dies at 60: Everything about the Pulp Fiction actor’s career, net worth and addiction history

Peter Greene, best known for his intense roles in 1990s Hollywood films, has died at the age of 60. Greene was found unresponsive on Friday, December 12, at his Lower East Side apartment in New York City. Police responded to the address shortly after 3:25 PM (local time) and pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities said no foul play is suspected. The city medical examiner will determine the official cause of death, New York Post reported.

His longtime manager, Gregg Edward, confirmed the death and said Greene’s family had been notified. A neighbor told local media that music had been heard playing inside the apartment for several days before he was discovered.

A career built on unsettling roles Over the years, he appeared in films such as The Usual Suspects, Judgment Night, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, Training Day, Blue Streak and The Bounty Hunter - often cast in negative roles.

Greene never occupied leading-man space, but he became widely recognized for playing Zed, the volatile criminal in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. He followed that with another defining performance opposite Jim Carrey as crime boss Dorian Tyrell in The Mask.

Around the same period, Greene delivered a critically noted performance in the 1993 film Clean, Shaven, where he portrayed a man living with schizophrenia. The performance remains one of his most discussed roles even today.

Peter Greene’s net worth At the time of his death, Greene’s net worth was estimated around $1.5 million, as per FandomWire. The figure reflects steady work rather than blockbuster earnings. He continued acting across independent projects, television appearances and smaller film roles, rarely stepping away from the industry entirely.

Drug addiction and personal struggles Greene’s career ran alongside a long struggle with substance abuse. He has spoken in past interviews about using heroin and cocaine during the 1990s, TV Insider reported. In 2007, he was arrested on drug possession charges. After a suicide attempt in 1996, Greene sought treatment and later acknowledged how addiction disrupted both his health and professional momentum.

Despite that, directors continued to cast him, drawn to his intensity and discipline on screen.

Greene had been preparing to begin work on an independent thriller, Mascots, in early 2026. Further details surrounding his death are expected following the medical examiner’s report.

