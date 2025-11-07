Pluribus: Everything we know about Karolina Wydra, who plays Zosia in the Apple TV series

Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, returns to the spotlight with an all-new series, titled Pluribus. Blending sci-fi and drama, the Apple TV show sets a dark yet humorous tone to captivate audiences. The first and second episodes of the show came out at 9 pm ET on 6 November.

Amid the buzz surrounding the show, one character who has left viewers impressed is Zosia, portrayed by Karolina Wydra. She stars in the series alongside Rhea Seehorn and Miriam Shor.

What to know about Zosia in Pluribus Zosia is introduced to viewers in the second episode of Pluribus, titled Pirate Lady. Carol Sturka, the lead character, refers to her as the “pirate lady”, though the reason behind the nickname remains a mystery.

According to Decider, Zosia is “a chipper, warm, calming woman who frequently finds herself on the receiving end of Carol’s outbursts.” Her demeanour contrasts sharply with Carol's misery, creating emotionally charged scenes that highlight the tension between the two characters.

In most scenes, the people around Carol, including Zosia, are strangely happy. This contrast between Wydra's warmth and Seehorn's gloom adds depth and intrigue to their interactions.

Who is Karolina Wydra? Currently essaying the role of Zosia in Pluribus, Karolina Wydra is a Polish-American star. She kicked off her acting career in 2008. The 44-year-old has made an appearance in several movies and TV shows in the past.

Some of the notable works include Crazy, Stupid, Love, House, Justified, True Blood, Sneaky Pete, Quantico, Twin Peaks, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and more, according to IMDb.

She won the Elite Lee Jeans Model Look Contest in 1997. Since then, she has featured in print advertisements for brands such as Armani Exchange, Levi's Red, Calvin Klein and Smashbox Cosmetics, among others.

What is Pluribus about? Pluribus revolves around Carol Sturka, the best-selling romance novel author, who is also “the most miserable person on Earth.” She sets out on a mission to save the world from happiness. With Carol kicking off her ambitious journey, she is met with several challenges and key players, who would help her reach the goal.

The cast for the show includes Carlos Manuel Vesga, Miriam Shor, and Samba Schutte, among others.

The episodes of Pluribus are available to stream on Apple TV.

FAQs Q1. Who plays the role of Carol Sturka in Pluribus? Rhea Seehorn is seen as Carol Sturka in the series Pluribus.

Q2. Where to watch Pluribus? The first two episodes of Pluribus are available to stream on Apple TV.