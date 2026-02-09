Pluribus Season 2 Update: Creator Vince Gilligan says new episodes are coming, but fans will have to wait

Fans of ‘Pluribus’ may need to hold on a little longer. During a curated press day event for the streamer earlier this week, creator Vince Gilligan offered a clear but cautious update on season 2 of the sci-fi thriller-comedy.

Pluribus Creator Vince Gilligan gives an update on Season 2 The event featured panels for several high-profile shows, including ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ and ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’, with Pluribus drawing strong interest following its well-received first season.

Gilligan, best known for creating ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’, said work on the next season is very much underway. However, he made it clear that the process is slow and deliberate. Speaking to the audience, he explained that he and his writing team are still shaping the story.

“And please, for all the folks, God bless you, if you like the show, thank you. Thank you for getting us here on this stage. And it takes a long time to come up with these episodes. We are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did in the first season. And we appreciate everybody’s patience. But it ain’t gonna be ‘The Pitt’ coming back every year. I wish it would be ’cause I think that’s an awesome show.”

The comment set expectations clearly. Unlike fast-turnaround series that return annually, Pluribus will take its time. Gilligan later expanded on that point by comparing the show’s production rhythm to older television models rather than modern streaming schedules.

“And that’s old school, like we used to do it on ‘The X-Files’. We’d come back the same month every year. It will not be like ‘The Pitt’ [laughs]. We’ll come back maybe the same month. Just the question of what year. So thank you for your patience.”

About Pluribus Gilligan serves as creator, executive producer, writer and director on Pluribus, which stars Rhea Seehorn in the lead role. The show blends science fiction, dark comedy and philosophical questions about modern life, earning praise from critics for its tone and ambition.

According to interviews previously published by Variety and Deadline, Gilligan spent nearly a decade developing the core idea before the series was finally greenlit.

That long gestation period, he has said, is part of how he works. He prefers to fully understand the themes of a show before committing it to screen. At the panel, Gilligan also touched on the emotional ideas driving Pluribus, offering insight into the mindset behind the writing.

“I hate happy people. That’s why I wrote this,” Gilligan shared elsewhere on the panel. “Probably my whole life — almost 60 years I’ve been thinking: ‘What is it about happiness?’ We’re always chasing it. It’s elusive, more so for some people than others.”

That line drew laughs, but it also summed up much of what Pluribus explores beneath its genre surface. Like Gilligan’s earlier work, the series is less about plot twists alone and more about human behaviour, desire and dissatisfaction.