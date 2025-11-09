Predator Badlands Box Office: Dan Trachtenberg’s film sees dip in North America after biggest opener in franchise record

Predator Badlands Box Office Collection: Dan Trachtenberg’s much-awaited release, Predator: Badlands, is off to a great start. However, the film has witnessed a slight dip on day 2 in North America. Predator Badlands earned over $39 million on its opening day, becoming the biggest domestic debut ever for the 20th Century Studios’ 38-year-old Predator franchise, reported Deadline.

Predator Badlands Box Office Collection in North America According to the report, Predator Badlands remained mostly stable, bringing in $14 million on Saturday, just a 10% dip from its Friday and preview total of $15.6 million.

Records broken by Predator Badlands With the opening business, the film beats the previous franchise record set by Alien vs. Predator (2004), which opened with $38.2 million.

Trachtenberg’s film is also one of the few recent box office hits to grow through the weekend, reported the news outlet. It is said to follow the trend, which was also seen with The Conjuring: Last Rites and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in September.

What makes Predator Badlands even more special is that the film marks a career milestone for Elle Fanning. It ranks as her second-highest opening weekend after Maleficent (2014, $69.4M) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019, $36.9M), starring Angelina Jolie.

Besides the box office revenue, Predator: Badlands also earned the best CinemaScore in franchise history, according to Deadline. The film bagged an A-, a better score when compared to the B+ scores of the 1987 and 1990 instalments.

On the other hand, PostTrak audiences gave Predator: Badlands five stars along with a 78% “definite recommend” rating, thanks to word-of-mouth and a promising box office run ahead.

About Predator Badlands Predator: Badlands is the ninth installment in the Predator franchise, which began with the eponymous film in 1987. The first part, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, was a huge success, followed by multiple sequels, a reboot, and a spinoff. Helmed by Dan Trachtenberg, it is written by Patrick Aison.

The film stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in the lead.

Watch trailer here:

Predator: Badlands had its world premiere ahead of theatrical release. The film was screened at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 3, before hitting the big screens across the US on November 7.

In India, the film was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

