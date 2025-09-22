Priscilla Presley reveals Elvis asked if she 'wanted to have an abortion' when she was pregnant with Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley, former wife of Elvis Presley, has come out with a new memoir, “Softly, As I Leave You”. She claimed that the late singer had asked if she wanted to have an abortion when she was pregnant with the former couple's daughter, Lisa Marie, New York Post reported.

Besides this, the 80-year-old has made several other revelations in her new book, which comes out on Tuesday, September 23.

Priscilla Presley talks about Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Priscilla wrote that she faced a lot of problems controlling her daughter when she was left "so broken" after Elvis Presley's demise in August 1977. At that time, she decided to introduce Lisa Marie to the Church of Scientology. But she admitted that her child was “naive” about the religion, according to New York Post.

Also, the book highlights how Lisa Marie went through years of financial woes and drug abuse before she died in January 2023 at the age of 54. At one point in her life, she was even believed to be taking 80 pills a day.

In her memoir, Priscilla said her daughter was a "conundrum, complicated and challenging”. "Lisa was a free spirit, a determined and restless soul," said Priscilla, adding that her daughter dubbed her public persona as "Lisa Marie F***g Presley.” “It was an identity that both enamored and haunted her for the rest of her life,” Priscilla wrote.

Elvis, Priscilla Presley's love story Elvis met Priscilla for the first time when he was 24 and she was 14. At that time, he was serving in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. The couple tied the knot in 1967. Only after a week, they got to know that Priscilla was pregnant with their first child.

“Our wedding had meant I could finally come out in the open,” Priscilla said in the book, noting that she was "so excited" about it.

However, the dreams "fell apart" when she got pregnant on her wedding night. “Neither Elvis nor I was ready for a child,” she said.

She wrote, "For weeks, Elvis and I worried in silence about what was to come. At my lowest point, I even wondered how I’d feel if I had an accident and miscarried. I felt so guilty that I was even having these thoughts”.

One day, Elvis asked her "if I wanted to have an abortion." "He told me he’d support whatever I wanted. His words were a wake-up call... The enormity of it hit me head-on, and I began to cry. I told him, 'No! We can’t do that. This is our baby'," she wrote in her book. The former couple welcomed their child, Lisa Marie, in February 1968. Priscilla said they "fell hopelessly in love with her" soon after.

FAQs For how long were Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley together? They were married for six years, from 1967 to 1973.

When did Elvis Presley died? He passed away on August 16, 1977.