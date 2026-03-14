Priyanka Chopra parties with Emma Watson at pre-Oscar event; Macaulay Culkin, Teyena Taylor and more celebs attend

Ahead of the much-awaited Academy Awards 2026, W Magazine and Dior hosted an intimate dinner party in Beverly Hills, California. Among them were A-listers, starting from Emma Watson to Macaulay Culkin, Teyena Taylor, Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, Robert Pattinson, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and more.

Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson, Robert Pattinson New pictures from the pre-Oscar party reveal Priyanka Chopra spending time with Emma Watson. In one of the photos, Watson was spotted seemingly admiring Chopra, who was busy chatting with the Girlfriends star. Others joining Chopra were Nick Jonas, Macaulay Culkin and Teyena Taylor.

See pictures:

Celebs at pre-Oscar party Robert Pattinson arrived with his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse. Charlize Theron, Jon Hamm, Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston, Anna Osceola, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Rose Kidman Urban, Óliver Laxe and Lila Moss were among the attendees of the night.

When is Oscar 2026 Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the Oscars 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 15. It will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Indian viewers will be able to witness the biggest night of Hollywood on Monday.

Presenters at Academy Awards 2026 This year, Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway will be among the celebs to present at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony.

Will Arnett, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña will also be presenters for the upcoming award night.

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Nominations at Academy Awards 2026 Coming to the nominations of this year, Ryan Coogler's Sinners created history by becoming the most-nominated film in the history of the Oscar Awards. The film earned 16 nominations, surpassing the previous record that was held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, each with 14 nods respectively.

The other big names who are competing for multiple wins include Hamnet, Sentimental Value, One Battle After Another and Frankenstein.

Indian-origin filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir has fetched two nominations for two different films this year.

Her film, The Perfect Neighbor is nominated in the best documentary feature category. Her other film, The Devil is Busy is in the running for best documentary short.

Check major nominations:

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons"

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best supporting actor

Benicio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Best Original Song

"Dear Me" from "Diane Warren: Relentless"

"Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters"

"I Lied to You" from "Sinners"

"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" from "Viva Verdi!"

"Train Dreams" from “Train Dreams”

Best International Feature Film

Brazil, "The Secret Agent"

France, "It Was Just an Accident"

Norway, "Sentimental Value"

Spain, "Sirât"

Tunisia, “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Best Cinematography

"Frankenstein"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Best Picture

"Bugonia"

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"