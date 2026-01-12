Priyanka Chopra on date night with Nick, newlywed Selena Gomez with Benny: Check out celebs at Golden Globes 2026

The most prestigious awards ceremony is here! Recognising performances across both film and television, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards brings together some of the big names of Hollywood. As celebrities have started arriving on the red carpet, all eyes are on the main event. This year's nominees include Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Emma Stone, among others.

Priyanka Chopra fixes Nick Jonas' bow tie This year's presenter, Priyanka Chopra, grabbed the limelight as she arrived with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Chopra looked stunning in a navy tiered Dior dress as she flaunted her big rock on her ring finger. Jonas opted for a dapper look in a black suit. The couple posed for the cameras.

At one moment, Chopra shelled out major couple goals when she was spotted adjusting Nick Jonas' bow tie. The sweet moment was captured by the photographers at the event.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's first red carpet after marriage Newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife at Golden Globe Awards 2026. The Only Murders in the Building actor slipped into a white feathered Chanel gown with a black skirt. Complementing her, Blanco wore a black suit.

This is the couple's first award ceremony since their wedding in September.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez is nominated tonight for the Golden Globes Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.

Ariana Grande in her iconic hairstyle Singer, actor Ariana Grande brought back her signature high ponytail at the award show. She wore a voluminous black gown paired with a giant diamond necklace. She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Timothee Chalamet, who is also among the nominees, arrived in an all-black look.

Jennifer Lawrence grabbed everyone's attention in a sheer dress with floral detailings. She paired her look with a matching floral wrap.

Channeling her inner Wednesday, nominee Jenna Ortega went for an all-black marching band-inspired cutout gown. The beaded fringe shoulders added the extra oomph to the look.

Hailee Steinfeld debuted with her baby bump at the red carpet.

BLACKPINK's Lisa showed up in a black sheer ensemble, paired with a matching skirt.

Kate Hudson made a statement in a sparkling silver gown.

Check out more celebrity outfits here: