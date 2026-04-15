Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, rose from a working-class upbringing in the Bronx to become one of the most influential voices in contemporary music. Of Trinidadian and Dominican heritage, she first gained attention through social media and reality television before breaking into the music industry with Bodak Yellow and later achieving critical acclaim with her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Her journey reflects persistence, visibility, and sustained effort rather than privilege.
“This is my work ethic: I do not want to raise my future kids where I was raised, and I know the only way to do it is working, working, working, working, working.”
The quote is widely circulated across public platforms and motivational compilations. It continues to resonate as a defining statement of her personal philosophy.
The quote underscores a deeper motivation beyond success or celebrity. It reflects a desire for generational change — improving living conditions for the next generation. Rather than centering on fame, it emphasizes stability, dignity, and creating better opportunities for family.
In an era marked by rising living costs and uncertain career paths, particularly for younger generations, the sentiment aligns with broader concerns about financial security and upward mobility. Many individuals today view success not just as personal achievement, but as a means to transform their circumstances and support loved ones.
“I always kept making music. And I did it with passion.”
— Cardi B
This secondary quote complements her work ethic philosophy. While the first explains why she works relentlessly, this highlights how — through consistent effort and dedication, even before success becomes visible.
The words of Hughes reinforce Cardi B’s message, linking ambition with endurance. Together, they suggest that dreams gain real power when they become essential — something to work toward with urgency and intent.
“I’m known for proving people wrong. Remember that.”
“Knock me down 9 times, but I get up 10.”
“Always have a goal, always have a second plan.”
“Do what you do and make your own way.”
“I’m the rose that came from concrete.”
“My career takin’ off, these hoes jogging in place.”
“Me: Unbothered, moisturized, in my lane, well-hydrated, flourishing.”
“If you want it, and the more you keep hearing you can’t have it, you just go and get it.”
(The first draft of the story was AI-generated)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.