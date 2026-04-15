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Quote of the day by Cardi B: 'This is my work ethic: I do not want to raise my future kids where I was raised…'

In an era marked by rising living costs and uncertain career paths, particularly for younger generations, the sentiment aligns with broader concerns about financial security and upward mobility.

Livemint
Published15 Apr 2026, 03:28 PM IST
Cardi B.
Cardi B. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
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Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, rose from a working-class upbringing in the Bronx to become one of the most influential voices in contemporary music. Of Trinidadian and Dominican heritage, she first gained attention through social media and reality television before breaking into the music industry with Bodak Yellow and later achieving critical acclaim with her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Her journey reflects persistence, visibility, and sustained effort rather than privilege.

The quote that defines her mindset

“This is my work ethic: I do not want to raise my future kids where I was raised, and I know the only way to do it is working, working, working, working, working.”

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— Cardi B

The quote is widely circulated across public platforms and motivational compilations. It continues to resonate as a defining statement of her personal philosophy.

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More than fame: A focus on mobility and security

The quote underscores a deeper motivation beyond success or celebrity. It reflects a desire for generational change — improving living conditions for the next generation. Rather than centering on fame, it emphasizes stability, dignity, and creating better opportunities for family.

Why the message resonates today

In an era marked by rising living costs and uncertain career paths, particularly for younger generations, the sentiment aligns with broader concerns about financial security and upward mobility. Many individuals today view success not just as personal achievement, but as a means to transform their circumstances and support loved ones.

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Consistency is the method behind ambition

“I always kept making music. And I did it with passion.”

— Cardi B

This secondary quote complements her work ethic philosophy. While the first explains why she works relentlessly, this highlights how — through consistent effort and dedication, even before success becomes visible.

  • Actionable takeaways from the quote
  • Define a clear purpose behind your hard work
  • Embrace humble beginnings as part of growth
  • Stay consistent even when progress feels slow
  • Use repetition to build long-term success
  • Channel pressure into focused ambition
  • Track progress through persistence over time
  • A broader philosophical echo
  • “Hold fast to dreams.” — Langston Hughes

The words of Hughes reinforce Cardi B’s message, linking ambition with endurance. Together, they suggest that dreams gain real power when they become essential — something to work toward with urgency and intent.

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More quotes by Cardi B:

“I’m known for proving people wrong. Remember that.”

“Knock me down 9 times, but I get up 10.”

“Always have a goal, always have a second plan.”

“Do what you do and make your own way.”

“I’m the rose that came from concrete.”

“My career takin’ off, these hoes jogging in place.”

“Me: Unbothered, moisturized, in my lane, well-hydrated, flourishing.”

“If you want it, and the more you keep hearing you can’t have it, you just go and get it.”

(The first draft of the story was AI-generated)

About the Author

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