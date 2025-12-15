Rachael Carpani, 'NCIS Los Angeles' actress, dies 'unexpectedly' at 45

Australian actress Rachael Carpani has passed away at 45 due to a chronic illness, as confirmed by her family on Instagram. She gained fame for her role in McLeod’s Daughters and appeared in various American shows, including NCIS: Los Angeles.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated15 Dec 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Australian actress Rachael Carpani has died aged 45, her family has announced.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the family said it was with “great sadness” that they were confirming her death, adding that Carpani had been living with a chronic illness.

Carpani was best known for her role as Jodi Fountain in the long-running Australian television series McLeod’s Daughters, which brought her international recognition. She later appeared in a range of American productions, including NCIS: Los Angeles, The Glades, If There Be Thorns and The Rachels.

She also played the lead role in Lifetime’s legal drama Against the Wall, further establishing her career beyond Australia.

