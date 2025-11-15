Rainn Wilson seen supporting Justin Baldoni in newly released texts amid Blake Lively conflict

Justin Baldoni’s ongoing conflict with Blake Lively has taken another turn. Newly released text messages showed the actor received strong support from The Office star Rainn Wilson. The messages became public after Baldoni’s legal team filed them as evidence, offering insight into the tension behind the scenes of the film It Ends With Us.

According to Variety, the texts came from a January 5, 2024, group chat that included Baldoni, Rainn Wilson, Travis Van Winkle, Andy Grammer, and producer Jamey Heath. Wilson began the conversation by asking, “Any update Brothers?” prompting Baldoni to explain a difficult interaction from the night before.

Baldoni describes confrontation with Ryan Reynolds In the chat, Baldoni detailed what he called “one of the hardest nights of my life.” He said he had a tense discussion with Ryan Reynolds, who is married to Blake Lively. According to Baldoni, Reynolds spoke to him “like a five-year-old” and scolded him over a podcast Baldoni and Heath were involved in.

Baldoni claimed that Reynolds and Lively felt the podcast made people feel “unsafe” and that he and Heath were “not who [they] claimed to be.” He added that the words “creepy” and “abuse” were directed at him, and that he was pressured to apologize using specific words given to him. Baldoni said he struggled to respond because he was trying to process what was happening.

Rainn Wilson offers strong support Rainn Wilson replied with compassion and encouragement. “You were set up and ambushed and personally attacked,” he wrote. Wilson said he was stunned by what Baldoni described and praised producer Jamey Heath for stepping in calmly. He reminded Baldoni to focus on moving forward and creating meaningful work.

Legal battle continues between Baldoni and Lively The release of these messages comes amid a larger legal dispute. On December 20, 2024, Blake Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us. Baldoni later sued Lively and Ryan Reynolds for defamation, but the case was dismissed. Most recently, on November 12, he filed a motion to dismiss Lively’s harassment claims.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in March.

