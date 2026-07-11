Randolph Mantooth dies at 80: Who was he? Actor who starred as Johnny Gage on Emergency!

Randolph Mantooth dies at 80: Veteran star Randolph Mantooth passed away on Thursday, as per the Hollywood Reporter. He was 80. He was best known for his performance as the goofy but gallant firefighter-paramedic Johnny Gage on the 1970s NBC action show, Emergency!

Advertisement

Randolph Mantooth death Reportedly, Mantooth spent his final moments at a hospice facility in Ventura, California. His death was confirmed by his brother, Donald Mantooth, to the news portal. As per the brother, Mantooth had been “ill for a number of years and kept getting thinner and thinner."

However, the official cause of death remains unreported.

Mantooth is survived by his wife Kristen Connors, as well as his brother, his sister Tonya alongside nieces and nephews.

Who was Randolph Mantooth Born on Sept. 19, 1945, in Sacramento as Randy DeRoy Mantooth, Randolph Mantooth has made contributions in the fields of television, film and theatre for more than 50 years.

Reportedly, he was constantly on the move with his family while growing up, as his father, Buck, was a pipeline construction engineer. It is said that he lived in 24 different states before he was 18. On the other hand, his mother, Sadie, worked as a waitress, reportedly.

Advertisement

He gained recognition after starring in Emergency!, created by Jack Webb and Robert A. Cinader. He starred opposite Kevin Tighe, who appeared as his partner Roy DeSoto.

Mantooth was at the beginning of his career as a contract player at Universal when he bagged Emergency!

The actor had shared how he reacted initially after knowing that he was going to play a paramedic in the show.

“What the hell is a paramedic? At that time, there were only [a handful] in all of California,” Mantooth had said in a 2013 interview for the TV Academy Foundation website The Interviews.

He also revealed he was initially hesitant to accept the offer because it required him to chop off his hair.

Operating out of Station 51 from Los Angeles County Fire Department, Gage and DeSoto frequently crossed paths with several medical staff working at the Rampart General Hospital. It included Dr Kelly Brackett (played by Robert Fuller), nurse Dixie McCall (played by Julie London), and Dr Joe Early (played by London’s real-life husband, Bobby Troup).

Advertisement

Emergency! ran successfully for six-seasons on NBC from 1972 until 1977. The success of the show later translated into seven television films and even a Saturday morning animated spin-off in 1973.

Other works of Mantooth Other best-known works by Randolph Mantooth also include his portrayal as Clay Alden/Alex Masters on the ABC soap opera Loving. He also starred on other daytime serials including ABC’s General Hospital, CBS’ As the World Turns and ABC’s One Life to Live. He also worked in the HBO miniseries The Seekers, produced by Cinader.

He joined shows such as Battlestar Galactica, Charlie’s Angels, The Fall Guy, Diagnosis Murder and LA Law as a celebrity guest.

He appeared in films like He Was a Quiet Man (2007) and Bold Native (2010) and on selected episodes of FX’s Sons of Anarchy (2011).

Advertisement

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.