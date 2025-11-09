Rapper Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta after Grammy nomination? Here's everything we know

Rapper, singer, Rod Wave has been arrested in Atlanta on weapon and drug charges, as per TMZ. The news arrived on the same day Rod Wave, real name Rodarius Green, received his first nomination at the Grammy Awards 2026.

His 2025 song, Sinners was nominated in the Best song written for visual media category. It is written by Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus.

Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta; Here's why While more details about his arrest are awaited, TMZ reported that the 27-year-old rapper was booked on multiple charges. Among them are possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless driving, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and possession of Schedule II controlled substance, as per the Atlanta Police Department.

Reportedly, Rod Wave remained in custody as of Saturday morning (EST). The entertainment portal reported that the rapper's attorney confirmed that Rod Wave had already had his first appearance in court. It is claimed that the Sinners singer has agreed to an $8,000 bond.

Rod Wave's history of arrests This marks Rod Wave's second arrest in 2025 so far. The Florida-born artist was previously arrested in May on multiple charges in Fulton County, Georgia. The charges included aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, as per reports.

He was accused of firing his Glock 20 pistol at his home near Atlanta after getting into an argument with his realtors and some associates, reported TMZ. Police said he also tried to run away from the scene to avoid being caught reportedly.

The incident seemingly violated his active bond order, which was linked to a 2020 case where he was charged with battery.

He reportedly faced charges, included aggravated assault; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony; reckless conduct and more. However, his lawyer denied them all, as per the same report of TMZ.

Prior to these two arrests in 2025, Rod Wave also hit headlines last year when he was booked in Florida. He faced charges for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Earlier, in 2022, he was once again arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend during a heated argument, adding to his long history of legal troubles.