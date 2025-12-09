Raul Malo, front man of Grammy-winning band The Mavericks, dies at 60

Raul Malo, the soulful tenor and frontman of the Grammy-winning, genre-defying band The Mavericks, passed away at the age of 60 on Monday night, December 8, 2025.

Raul Malo dies at the age of 60 His death was confirmed by his wife, Betty Malo, who posted the news on his Facebook page. The cause of death was cancer, which Malo had been publicly battling since disclosing his colon cancer diagnosis in June 2024.

Raul's wife Betty wrote on Facebook, “He was called to do another gig — this time in the sky — and he’s flying high like an eagle. No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did. Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment.”

The Cuban-American singer, born Raul Francisco Martínez-Malo Jr. in Miami, co-founded The Mavericks in 1989. Known for their unique blend of country, Americana, roots, Latin, Tejano, and swing music, the band achieved widespread success with hits like ‘All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down’ and ‘Dance the Night Away.’

Raul's battle with cancer Malo had been publicly documenting his health journey since a diagnosis of colon cancer in June 2024.

In September 2025, he shared that the cancer had progressed to leptomeningeal disease (LMD), a rare complication affecting the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, which forced the band to cancel many of their remaining tour dates. Malo had been receiving specialized treatment in Houston.

