Ray J reveals he has 'months to live' amid heart issue, plans trip to Haiti to 'do some voodoo'

Ray J shared a health update on social media after revealing his heart condition. Previously, he told fans that his “heart is only beating like 25%”. “But as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” he added. The singer was hospitalized for a severe case of pneumonia earlier this month.

Ray J's new video after hospitalisation goes viral In a new Instagram live video, Ray J stated that he has only months to live. The video has now gone viral on social media.

“2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” Ray J said. "That’s what they say.”

“My health is not OK," he added.

In the video, Ray's friend was seen protesting as he told him not to “say that” and “f–k the doctor." The singer seemingly defeated, put his head in his hands.

Ray J also pointed to his heart and said the right side is “black… It’s like done.”

He blamed excessive substance use for his health issues and said, “I fu**ed up.”

“I thought… I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall, I could handle all the drugs, but I couldn’t,” the singer said. He talked about planning a trip to Haiti in two weeks to “do some voodoo,” and thanked his sister, the singer and actor Brandy, for paying the hospital bills “for the rest of the year.”

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he said, continuing, “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here.”

“And damn, when it’s all done, burn me, don’t bury me,” he added.

Who is Ray J? Born as William Ray Norwood Jr, Ray J became popular in the late 90s with his single, One Wish. He also appeared in reality shows on TV, including Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and his own program, For the Love of Ray J.

In 2007, he hit headlines and landed in a controversy after the release of his sex tape with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Ray J's health On Sunday, Ray J updated on his health, claiming that he “almost died.”

“My heart is only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers,” he shared in detail.

Ray J’s health scare came shortly after he landed in legal trouble. In November, the singer was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at his estranged wife Princess Love with whom he has two kids.

