Bloody tears, chest patch: Ray J's live performance goes viral after his few months to live claim | WATCH

Ray J performed live with bleeding eyes and a chest patch. Videos of him from his concert have gone viral as he performed on Saturday in Shreveport, LA. The video of him performing with bleeding eyes and a monitor taped to his chest arrives after he recently claimed that doctors said he had only months to live.

In a video, Ray J was seen handing out roses to his fans in the audience during the Valentine's Day concert. The One Wish singer wore an all-orange outfit with black sunglasses as he performed. Blood was visibly dripping down from one of his eyes.

Later, Ray J removed his orange top, revealing his chest monitor, before stepping into the audience.

Fans divided about Ray J's health Reacting to the video, worried fans raised concerns about Ray J's health.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Ray J play so much idk whether to send my condolences or prayers…” “The boy who cried wofl syndrome.... we don't know if its real or fake,” added another.

One more said, “Trust me if this was true he wouldn’t be on stage.”

Yet another added, “Bro slow your roll, a heart need time to heal.”

A different user commented, “He's corny AF! He's seeking attention. If he was really sick he wouldn't be performing. Muny Long was sick, sick when she was on tour with Brandy and Monica. She could barely breathe and couldn't stand up.”

Someone else said, “That a bit much, even for Ray J.”

What happened to Ray J Previously, Ray J shared online that his “heart is only beating like 25%”. He said, “But as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right.”

For the unversed, although the singer was hospitalized for a severe case of pneumonia earlier, he is yet to reveal the details of his health crisis.

"2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” Ray J said. "That’s what they say.” “My health is not OK," he added during a live session on Instagram.

Ray J on his health He blamed excessive substance use for his health issues and said, “I fu**ed up.”

“I thought… I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall, I could handle all the drugs, but I couldn’t,” Ray J added. In the same video, he also talked about planning a trip to Haiti in two weeks to “do some voodoo,” and thanked his sister, the singer and actor Brandy, for paying his hospital bills.

“I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro,” he said, and continued to thank his estranged wife Princess Love, “My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight, if they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here.”