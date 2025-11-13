Richard Gere talks about moving to Spain; says people are ‘a lot less stressed’ than those in US

Richard Gere is enjoying his life in Spain, accompanied by his wife Alejandra Silva. The 76-year-old told People magazine that he loves “Spanish culture” but misses the “energy” of New York City. On Tuesday, 12 November, Gere took part in the DOC NYC Visionaries Tribute Luncheon at the Gotham Hall in the city. Gere and Silva, who tied the knot in 2018, got relocated last year.

Richard Gere discusses life in Spain Talking about his new home, Gere shared that his partner is “so happy in Spain” and called it the “best part” . “She has wonderful family, wonderful friends,” he added. On the Spanish culture, the Pretty Woman star shared that there is a “very open joy about it”.

He further claimed that he found Spanish people to be “very warm and very open”. He added that, “they are a lot less stressed than what you find here in the US”. After relocating to the country, Gere said he has become fond of Spanish culture and food. “It’s a very happy place. Like the Italians. I mean, being in Italy, being in Spain, you're dealing with Latin cultures that just understand life in a different way than we do here," Gere told the magazine.

Despite shifting to another country, Gere shared that there are several things that he misses from his time in New York. One among them, he highlighted, is the city's “energy”, calling it “very addictive”.

Richard Gere and family 'happier than ever' Earlier this year, Gere said he discovered new “fulfillment” in life since shifting his base to Europe. He resides there with his 41-year-old wife and their children: sons Alexander and James, as well as Silva’s son Albert. "You are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever," Gere told Spanish outlet Elle España. Gere told the magazine that if his partner is happy, then that feeling automatically makes him happy too.

Gere and Silva met each other in Italy in 2014, according to People. This happened after he parted ways with his former wife, Carey Lowell. Gere and Lowell share a son, Homer James. Gere thinks that the couple's common interest in environmental projects keeps them connected. The two have collaborated on the Sierra a Mar project in Mexico. He further lauded Silva for her “open-mindedness and her genuine sense of gratitude”.

FAQs When Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva got married? The couple tied the knot in 2018.

What the age difference between Richard Gere and his partner Alejandra Silva? They have a 33-year age difference. Gere turned 76 in August this year, while Silva is 42 years old.

