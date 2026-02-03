Ricky Gervais criticises 2026 Grammy winners over political speeches: ‘They’re still not listening’

British comedian Ricky Gervais has reignited debate about celebrity activism after the 2026 Grammy Awards, taking aim at award winners who used their acceptance speeches to make political statements.

Ricky Gervais slams Grammy winners for turning speeches into political platforms In a social media post on X shortly after the ceremony, Gervais shared a quote from his 2020 Golden Globes monologue, where he warned performers not to turn awards shows into platforms for political commentary.

In his caption, he wrote, “They’re still not listening (sic),” accompanied by a crying‑laughing emoji, suggesting that artists had again ignored his advice.

Gervais’s original monologue from Golden Globes 2020 included the line, “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

That idea has resurfaced repeatedly as he continues to push back against celebrities who speak out on issues from the stage.

This is not the first time he has reposted the message — he shared the exact statement after the 2025 Emmys before removing it shortly afterwards. At that ceremony, Hacks actress Hannah Einbender used her acceptance speech to say “f**k ICE” and “free Palestine.”

More about Grammys 2026 The 2026 Grammys, held on 1 February 2026, were widely noted for how many artists addressed contemporary political issues, especially around U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and immigrant rights. Several major winners used their platforms to speak out.

For instance, Billie Eilish, who won Song of the Year for ‘Wildflower,’ openly criticised ICE during her acceptance speech, wearing an “ICE Out” pin and saying “f**k ICE” while urging ongoing protest and activism. Her comments included: “No one is illegal on stolen land… we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny also took a political tone in his speeches after winning Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. He began by declaring “ICE out!” and spoke about humanity and love, stating that hate should be met with compassion rather than division — adding that immigrants and their families deserved dignity and recognition.

His appearance underscored a broader shift at the event, with multiple performers drawing attention to immigration policy and human rights.

Even artists who did not explicitly mention ICE called for broader inclusivity and recognition of immigrant contributions. Olivia Dean, winner of Best New Artist, dedicated her award to her immigrant heritage, saying she was a “product of bravery” and that such communities deserved celebration.

Shaboozey, accepting his first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance ('Amen' with Jelly Roll), emphasised that immigrants had helped build the country and enriched its culture and traditions.

The reaction to Gervais’s post was mixed. Supporters of the artists argued that speaking out at a global event like the Grammys is part of modern celebrity responsibility and reflects real‑world issues that music often engages with.

Critics of Gervais pointed out that celebrities speaking on matters such as immigration and human rights should be viewed through a lens of empathy rather than dismissed as out of touch.

While one person wrote, “Privilege is a helluva drug. Imagine being so unaffected by the plight of those less fortunate than you, that a few words said on behalf of them seem more unbearable than the reality that those things are happening. You suck, man (sic),” another person commented, “ofc they are not listening.. i think some study indicated that about 0.0086% of the world's population is considered famous and lives extremly diffrent lives than all other people... so ofc they feel a need to tell the rest of us how the world works.. according to them (sic).”

Some commentators also noted Gervais’s history of stirring controversy when confronting political speech in entertainment contexts.