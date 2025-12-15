Rob Reiner death: From This Is Spinal Tap to The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally, check out his iconic films

Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner is no more. The 78-year-old was found dead along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at their Los Angeles home. Reportedly, the couple were stabbed multiple times by their son, Nick Reiner.

While the police have launched an investigation to probe the matter, social media is filled with tributes for the actor-turned-director. He was best known for redefining the romantic-comedy genre in Hollywood with several hits. Check out his films, which will remain iconic forever.

This Is Spinal Tap (1984) Rob Reiner made his directorial debut with This Is Spinal Tap, a genre-defining mockumentary, blurring the line between fiction and reality. Its sharp satire of rock culture and endlessly quotable lines turned it into an evergreen pop-culture phenomenon, starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer.

The Sure Thing (1985) Reiner’s second hit, this romantic comedy Christmas film, starring John Cusack, Daphne Zuniga, Viveca Lindfors, and Nicollette Sheridan, focuses on finding the ideal match. The success of the film helped establish Reiner's reputation in the genre.

Stand by Me (1986) A deeply affecting coming-of-age drama, Stand By Me captures the essence of friendship as four boys set out on a journey to find the dead body of someone who has gone missing. Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O'Connell, the film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and for Golden Globe Awards for Best Drama Motion Picture and Best Director.

The Princess Bride (1987) A timeless fantasy adventure starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, André the Giant, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, Peter Falk, Fred Savage, Billy Crystal and Carol Kane, The Princess Bride is a multi-generational cult classic. Adapted from William Goldman's novel of the same name, the film was preserved in the United States National Film Registry as being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant"

When Harry Met Sally… (1989) When Harry Met Sally iconic romantic comedy redefined the genre by exploring modern relationships and the idea of a friendship between a man and a woman. It stars Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, and Bruno Kirby.

Misery (1990) Said to be a masterclass in psychological suspense, Misery showcased Reiner’s versatility beyond the rom-com genre. Led by Kathy Bates’ Oscar-winning performance, it is based on Stephen King's 1987 novel. It also stars James Caan.

A Few Good Men (1992) Reiner delivered a gripping courtroom drama driven by powerful performances and memorable dialogue. The film’s tense confrontations and the legendary “You can’t handle the truth” moment remain iconic. It stars Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Pollak, J. T. Walsh, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Kiefer Sutherland.

The American President (1995) Blending political drama with romance, The American President stars Michael Douglas in the lead. Directed and produced by Reiner, the film was praised for its performances, music, story, and screenplay.

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) Based on the 1994 trial of Byron De La Beckwith, Ghosts of Mississippi is a historical drama on the themes of justice and civil rights. The politically charged story featured Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, and James Woods.

The Bucket List (2007) A heartfelt exploration of friendship, mortality, and realities of life, The Bucket List stars starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman. Focusing on two terminally ill men, who go on a road trip to “kick the bucket”, the film became one of Reiner’s biggest commercial successes.

