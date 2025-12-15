Rob Reiner dies: Barack Obama, Paul Feig, Hollywood celebs mourn the loss of 'One of the Few Good Men’

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, passed away on 14 December. The couple were found dead in their Brentwood mansion with multiple wounds from a knife. While Rob Reiner was 78, his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, was 68.

How did Rob Reiner die Reportedly, the Reiners were stabbed to death by their son Nick Reiner.

Hollywood reacts to Rob Reiner's death Reacting to the actor-filmmaker's death, Hollywood celebs paid tribute online.

Christopher Guest, who starred in Reiner's directorial debut, This Is Spinal Tap, and his wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, issued a statement. Variety quoted them, “Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them. There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis. We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve.”

Advertisement

John Cusack, who starred in The Sure Thing, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner – a great man.”

Director Paul Feig added, “Rob is one of my heroes. I had the honor of calling him a friend.”

Advertisement

Paul Walter Hauser hailed the late director and recalled the time when they met for the first time. “Grieving the loss of my favorite director of all-time. A Few Good Men is THE reason I became an actor, and Rob’s filmography behind the camera is THE reason I wanted to direct and still do," he said, as per the outlet.

Josh Gad called the late couple ‘most kind and caring’. “Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices," he said.

Advertisement

Elijah Wood, who was a part of Reiner’s film North, posted: “Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family.”

Virginia Madsen took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with the director. “Thank you Rob for giving us so much joy to hold on to. Life and talent always turned up to 11," her caption read.

Filmmaker Joe Russo said, “I can’t handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men.”

Barack Obama wrote on X, “Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired.”

See posts here:

Reiner family requests privacy Meanwhile, the Reiner family broke their silence recently.

Advertisement