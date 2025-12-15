Filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner dies in stabbing incident: Relationships, children, career, and all you need to know

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead at their Brentwood, Calif., home on Dec 14, as per a report by TMZ. Reportedly, the two suffered multiple wounds consistent with a knife attack. An investigation has been launched.

Rob Reiner, wife allegedly killed by son Amid this, People.com reported that the Reiners were stabbed to death by their son, Nick.

Who was Rob Reiner Rob Reiner is among the popular names in Hollywood.

The actor, director and writer was born in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1947. He was the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner. His mother was actress and singer Estelle Lebost.

His family moved to Beverly Hills when Reiner was 12.

He completed his studies at the Beverly Hills High School alongside classmates Richard Dreyfuss and Albert Brooks. Later, he attended film school at UCLA before making his debut.

Rob Reiner's career as an actor, filmmaker Reiner entered the industry as an actor first and rose to fame as Mike, aka Meathead, on the CBS sitcom, All in the Family (1971–1979). His notable acting gigs include Throw Momma from the Train (1987), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), The First Wives Club (1996), Primary Colors (1998), EDtv (1999), Everyone's Hero (2006), and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

He went on to make his directorial debut with a heavy metal mockumentary, This Is Spinal Tap (1984). He earned acclaim with his the romantic comedy The Sure Thing (1985), coming of age drama Stand by Me (1986), fantasy adventure The Princess Bride (1987), romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally... (1989), followed by a psychological horror-thriller Misery (1990), courtroom drama A Few Good Men (1992) which fetched him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Picture. His romantic comedy-drama The American President (1995) was also equally popular.

In his career, the filmmaker earned nominations for (four times) Golden Globe Awards for Best Director and Directors Guild of America Awards (three times).

Rob Reiner's first marriage In personal life, Rob Reiner married his first wife, actress-director Penny Marshall, in 1971. It is said that the two met in Los Angeles and fell in love.

Reiner also adopted Marshall’s daughter, Tracy Reiner, from her previous marriage. However, their marriage didn't last long as the couple separated amicably, finalising their divorce in 1981. The two remained friends until Marshall’s death in 2018.

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer and their kids After parting ways with Marshall, Reiner met photographer Michele Singer while directing When Harry Met Sally. The two married in 1989 and welcomed three children together — Jake, Nick, and Romy.

The filmmaker lost his mother Estelle in 2008, and his father Carl in 2020.