Robert Pattinson and Zendaya stun in first look at Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus ‘The Odyssey’

The first-look images of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic, ‘The Odyssey’, have been unveiled, sending anticipation soaring across the global film community.

The adaptation is based on Homer’s classical poem of the same name, widely regarded as the foundation of Western storytelling, and marks Nolan’s grand return following the Oscar-winning success of ‘Oppenheimer’.

Robert Pattinson, Zendaya's first looks from ‘The Odyssey’ In the newly released visuals, Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous, one of the insolent noblemen vying for Penelope’s hand in Odysseus’ long absence.

This film marks Pattinson’s second collaboration with Nolan after ‘Tenet’, where he received praise for his performance. The actor, now well-known for his transition into complex and darker roles — including ‘The Batman’ — appears in a sharp, clean-cut look that aligns with Nolan’s grounded stylistic approach, merging ancient mythology with cinematic realism.

Zendaya, meanwhile, will portray Athena, the goddess of wisdom and divine protector of Odysseus, guiding him through the tribulations of his journey back to Ithaca.

This will be Zendaya’s first film under Nolan’s direction, and her casting reflects the director’s inclination toward performers who can balance emotional depth with on-screen presence.

Already one of the most influential younger actors of the decade, Zendaya has demonstrated her range in projects like ‘Dune’, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Challengers’, and her portrayal of a mythic Greek deity suggests a departure from her recent character roles grounded in realism.

Meet the rest of the cast of ‘The Odyssey’ The film boasts a star-studded ensemble, with Matt Damon leading the cast as Odysseus, reuniting with Nolan after Interstellar and Oppenheimer. Tom Holland plays Telemachus, the young son awaiting his father’s return.

Anne Hathaway takes on the role of Penelope, marking her third Nolan outing, while John Leguizamo — in heavy prosthetic makeup — plays Eumaeus, the steadfast swineherd instrumental in sheltering the returning king. Earlier this month, the production released first-look stills of Hathaway, Holland and Mia Goth, who portrays Melantho.

Himesh Patel as an unnamed shipmate, Jon Bernthal as Eurylochus and Samantha Morton as Anticleia. The ensemble further includes Lupita Nyong’o as Clytemnestra, Charlize Theron as the sorceress Circe, and Benny Safdie as Agamemnon, with Elliot Page, Bill Irwin and Corey Hawkins also on the roster in roles yet to be revealed.

Actors Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, and Corey Hawkins are also a part of the cast - however, their roles remain undisclosed.

When will the trailer of ‘The Odyssey’ be unveiled? As is typical with Nolan’s productions, mystery surrounds the marketing strategy. Reports circulating in industry circles suggest that a six-minute prologue may be attached to select screenings of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’.

The director has made a tradition of debuting extended IMAX previews in December, previously doing so for ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Tenet’. If confirmed, this would continue the trend of offering audiences their first glimpse in the largest format possible before standard trailers roll out worldwide.

‘The Odyssey’ shot in the latest IMAX technology Nolan is once again collaborating with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, employing newly developed IMAX camera technology. The film’s production budget reportedly sits at around $250 million, positioning it among the most expensive literary adaptations in modern cinema.

Demand appears strong: tickets for 70mm IMAX screenings went on sale as early as the summer, with more than 25,000 seats sold across 22 locations — many selling out months ahead of release.

The film is shaping up not only as a major studio event but also a rare attempt to reinterpret ancient epic poetry with the scale and gravitas of modern prestige filmmaking.